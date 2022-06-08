Man who died in Shetland wind farm construction accident named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Man who died in Shetland wind farm construction accident named by police

The 23-year-old man who died after an accident at an onshore wind construction site in Shetland has been named by police.
By Hamish Penman
08/06/2022, 12:19 pm Updated: 08/06/2022, 12:27 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Police Scotland/SSEwind farm construction accident
Liam Macdonald died after an accident at the Kergord HVDC station construction site

The 23-year-old man who died after an accident at an onshore wind construction site in Shetland has been named by police.

Liam Macdonald from Tain was working for BAM Nuttall at the Kergord converter station near Lerwick when the event took place, described as “tragic” by contractor BAM Nuttall.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have been made aware and his family are being supported.

“Enquires will continue to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

An HSE spokesperson previously confirmed the watchdog had been made aware of the incident and is helping the authorities with inquiries.

Emergency services were called to the construction site, part of the Viking wind farm, at around at 10.15am on Sunday, June 5, after reports of an injury.

Ambulance, police and coastguard all attended but Mr Macdonald died at the scene.

Companies involved in the project offered condolences to his family, while numerous messages of support were also shared online.

A key facilitator of the SSE Renewables’ Viking wind farm, the Kergord HVDC converter station is being built by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

Viking space © Supplied by European Space Agenc
Some of the 44 miles worth of tracks for Viking viewed from space.

Contractor BAM Nuttall was awarded a contract to lead the civil engineering works at the site in 2020.

A spokesperson for BAM Nuttall previously said: “We can confirm an incident at our Viking Windfarm project site on Shetland yesterday has resulted in the tragic death of a colleague.

“Our condolences are with their family, and support is being made available to them and to members of the team. An investigation is underway and we’re working closely with our client and the relevant authorities.”

Following the news that a man had been killed at the site, SSE Renewables head of onshore projects, Derek Hastings said: “We are devastated by yesterday’s news and our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the young man who tragically died.

“We are working closely with BAM Nuttall and the relevant authorities to understand what happened.”

Viking is poised to become the UK’s largest onshore wind farm, covering an area of about 17,000 acres around central Shetland.

Green energy produced by the development’s 103-turbines will be collected at Kergord before being sent to the national grid through a 160 mile subsea cable.

 

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts