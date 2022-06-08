Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Turbine tables: Fred. Olsen Renewables and ReBlade team up to tackle wind waste

Old wind turbine blades could soon be used as bus stops or dining tables as part of ambitious new plans.
By Hamish Penman
08/06/2022, 1:25 pm
© Supplied by Colin Hattersley PhoFred. Olsen ReBlade turbine

Green energy firm Fred. Olsen Renewables has joined forces with ReBlade to try to remove the last main barrier to complete turbine recyclability.

Announced today, the pair have formed an innovative partnership to explore solutions for reusing blades from Windy Standard Wind Farm, near Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway.

In order to repower the first phase of the development, Fred. Olsen plans to remove 36 turbines and replace them with up to eight wind turbines.

During the decommissioning phase, various materials will need to be dealt with, including more than 100 turbine blades.

Pictured in countryside near Dumfries with a ReBlade designed table made from repurposed wind turbine blade parts, are (from left) Miles McConville (Project Manager at Fred Olsen Renewables), Kirsty Leiper (Head of Communications at Fred Olsen Renewables), Steven Lindsay (Director at ReBlade Ltd) and Fiona Lindsay (Director at ReBlade Ltd).

A focus for the partnership is to identify solutions to repurpose or recycle the blades, currently a head sore for industry.

Wind turbine blades are notoriously difficult to recycle and repurpose and many are simply sent to landfill, though there is a growing drive to avoid this happening.

ReBlade and Fred. Olsen will explore opportunities to create items for use in the local area from the blades, such as playparks, bus shelters and bike racks.

Miles McConville, project manager at Fred. Olsen, commented: “Windy Standard Wind Farm has been operating for over 25 years and was one of the first wind farms to be built in Scotland. It will also be one of the first to be repowered. We want our repowering proposals to celebrate this legacy and this includes making sure that our proposals lead the way in identifying solutions for the recycling and repurposing of turbine blade materials.

“Working with Reblade will allow us to explore opportunities to repurpose turbine blades that are removed from site and give them a second lease of life in the local area. We are engaging with the local community to find out what they would like to see delivered, and, should our plans be approved, we hope to bring some of those ideas into fruition.”

To officially mark the partnership, the pair signed a memorandum of understanding on one of ReBlade’s furniture designs.

The table and bench are made from decommissioned turbine blades, which flew many millions of miles during their operational lifespans.

Fiona Lindsay, technical director of ReBlade, based in Glasgow, said: “This collaboration with Fred. Olsen Renewables should help to establish best practice in the wind energy sector in the UK by prioritising the development of sustainable decommissioning methods at a very early stage in the site repowering process.

“The non-recyclable nature of wind turbine blades is a known issue, and it’s one we’ve been actively exploring with partners in the industry. It’s great to be working with an innovative company like Fred. Olsen Renewables in pioneering scalable solutions that prioritise the circular potential of Scotland’s green energy assets.

“On a personal level, as the turbines I helped put in place early in my renewables career start to come down, I want to help determine a useful second life for these materials rather than seeing them being landfilled in turbine blade graveyards. Our priority is developing practical, workable solutions, and to do so in a way that creates local jobs and benefits local communities.”

