Orsted generates first power from maiden Scottish wind project

Danish renewables giant Orsted has generated first power from its inaugural Scottish wind project.

Kennoxhead, located in South Lanarkshire south-east of Glasgow, has a capacity of 62 megawatts (MW) and will generate clean energy equivalent to over 38,000 homes.

Construction of the wind farm is divided into two phases, with the first comprising the erection of 13 turbines.

The second cluster will be adding up to 112 MW installed capacity, bringing the total capacity at the site to 174 MW.

Phase 1 of Kennoxhead is expected to reach commercial operation later this year.

TJ Hunter, senior director Ireland & UK onshore at Orsted, said: “It has taken a great effort to reach first power on Kennoxhead, and I’m proud of the team and our partners for passing this milestone. We are well on track to reach commercial operation later this summer and we’re an important step closer to the finishing line of the project.”

Kennoxhead is Orsted’s first wind farm under construction in Scotland, but the company has several onshore development projects in its pipeline.

The Copenhagen-listed company was also awarded a 1 gigawatt (GW) floating wind off the north-east coast in the ScotWind leasing round, alongside Falck Renewables and Bluefloat Energy.

It also recently acquired a majority stake in Salamander, a stepping-stone floating wind project off the east coast of Scotland.

Salamander is designed to provide the Scottish supply chain with an early capacity development opportunity to help drive the commercialisation of floating offshore wind.