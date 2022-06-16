Orsted generates first power from maiden Scottish wind project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Orsted generates first power from maiden Scottish wind project

Danish renewables giant Orsted has generated first power from its inaugural Scottish wind project.
By Hamish Penman
16/06/2022, 11:28 am
© Supplied by OrstedOrsted Scottish wind project
The onshore wind farm has a capacity of 62 MW and will generate clean electricity equivalent to power over 38,000 Scottish homes, and will become Orsted's first operational wind farm in Scotland.

Kennoxhead, located in South Lanarkshire south-east of Glasgow, has a capacity of 62 megawatts (MW) and will generate clean energy equivalent to over 38,000 homes.

Construction of the wind farm is divided into two phases, with the first comprising the erection of 13 turbines.

The second cluster will be adding up to 112 MW installed capacity, bringing the total capacity at the site to 174 MW.

Phase 1 of Kennoxhead is expected to reach commercial operation later this year.

TJ Hunter, senior director Ireland & UK onshore at Orsted, said: “It has taken a great effort to reach first power on Kennoxhead, and I’m proud of the team and our partners for passing this milestone. We are well on track to reach commercial operation later this summer and we’re an important step closer to the finishing line of the project.”

Kennoxhead is Orsted’s first wind farm under construction in Scotland, but the company has several onshore development projects in its pipeline.

The Copenhagen-listed company was also awarded a 1 gigawatt (GW) floating wind off the north-east coast in the ScotWind leasing round, alongside Falck Renewables and Bluefloat Energy.

It also recently acquired a majority stake in Salamander, a stepping-stone floating wind project off the east coast of Scotland.

Salamander is designed to provide the Scottish supply chain with an early capacity development opportunity to help drive the commercialisation of floating offshore wind.

