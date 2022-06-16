Third Beatrice survey contract supports 50 jobs at Rovco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Third Beatrice survey contract supports 50 jobs at Rovco

Subsea services firm Rovco has been awarded a contract to carry out survey work on the Beatrice offshore wind farm for the third year running.
By Andrew Dykes
16/06/2022, 12:25 pm
Beginning this month, the project will be delivered by Rovco’s UK-based team, and will involve survey work on all inter array cable and subsea jacket locations across the Beatrice site.

Located around 8 miles off the Caithness coast in the outer Moray Firth, the 588-MW Beatrice project is Scotland’s second largest operational offshore wind farm.

The project is operated by SSE Renewables, under a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Red Rock Power Limited (25%), Renewables Infrastructure Group (17.5%) and Equitix (17.5%).

Rovco said a team of 50 staff, based onshore and offshore, would be working on the campaign, managed from its operational base in Scotland. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

The firm said the project would use the Glomar Worker DPII vessel, equipped with a work-class ROV, SubSLAM X2 and associated survey tooling suite, along with PanGeo Subsea’s 3D sub-bottom imager to perform cable depth of burial assessments.

The survey provides a focused approach to the monitoring and reporting of asset and critical infrastructure conditions each year, and offers insights that can support the planning of potential preventative maintenance and remedial works.

Having now worked on over 50% of operational wind farms in UK waters, Rovco said securing the contract at Beatrice for the third year in a row would strengthen its continued expansion plans.

This has been further spurred by the company’s joint £15.2m series B raise with spin-off sister company Vaarst, which works on AI and robotics for marine applications.

Managing director Simon Miller said the company was “thrilled” to have secured the “prestigious” agreement.

“The team at Beatrice are early adopters of technology that helps drive efficiencies and smarter ways of collating and presenting valuable data. Delivering the highest quality insight available on the market, we ensure that the Beatrice team have the necessary information to fully inform their ongoing operations and maintenance planning and decision making,” he added.

“Crucially, our offshore setup and technology selection enables us to operate whilst the wind farm is still operational and producing energy. In addition to our own team of experts, we are pleased to be leveraging local supply chain partners and talent, ensuring the successful, safe and timely completion of the work on Beatrice.”

Matthew Henderson, subsea and structural engineering manager of Beatrice, said he was “delighted to have Rovco back on site again to continue their long-running relationship with the Beatrice Wind Farm,” and praised its “high quality data” and safety culture.

