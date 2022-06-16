Third Beatrice survey contract supports 50 jobs at Rovco

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Subsea services firm Rovco has been awarded a contract to carry out survey work on the Beatrice offshore wind farm for the third year running.

Beginning this month, the project will be delivered by Rovco’s UK-based team, and will involve survey work on all inter array cable and subsea jacket locations across the Beatrice site.

Located around 8 miles off the Caithness coast in the outer Moray Firth, the 588-MW Beatrice project is Scotland’s second largest operational offshore wind farm.

The project is operated by SSE Renewables, under a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Red Rock Power Limited (25%), Renewables Infrastructure Group (17.5%) and Equitix (17.5%).

Rovco said a team of 50 staff, based onshore and offshore, would be working on the campaign, managed from its operational base in Scotland. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

The firm said the project would use the Glomar Worker DPII vessel, equipped with a work-class ROV, SubSLAM X2 and associated survey tooling suite, along with PanGeo Subsea’s 3D sub-bottom imager to perform cable depth of burial assessments.

The survey provides a focused approach to the monitoring and reporting of asset and critical infrastructure conditions each year, and offers insights that can support the planning of potential preventative maintenance and remedial works.

Having now worked on over 50% of operational wind farms in UK waters, Rovco said securing the contract at Beatrice for the third year in a row would strengthen its continued expansion plans.

This has been further spurred by the company’s joint £15.2m series B raise with spin-off sister company Vaarst, which works on AI and robotics for marine applications.

Managing director Simon Miller said the company was “thrilled” to have secured the “prestigious” agreement.

“The team at Beatrice are early adopters of technology that helps drive efficiencies and smarter ways of collating and presenting valuable data. Delivering the highest quality insight available on the market, we ensure that the Beatrice team have the necessary information to fully inform their ongoing operations and maintenance planning and decision making,” he added.

“Crucially, our offshore setup and technology selection enables us to operate whilst the wind farm is still operational and producing energy. In addition to our own team of experts, we are pleased to be leveraging local supply chain partners and talent, ensuring the successful, safe and timely completion of the work on Beatrice.”

Matthew Henderson, subsea and structural engineering manager of Beatrice, said he was “delighted to have Rovco back on site again to continue their long-running relationship with the Beatrice Wind Farm,” and praised its “high quality data” and safety culture.