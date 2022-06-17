Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Plans have been approved for a giant £300 million factory to produce the bases for offshore wind turbines in Teesside.

Construction of the facility, from South Korean steel manufacturer SeAH, is expected to begin in just three weeks.

Standing 40-metres tall, the giant factory will offer 1.13million sq ft of high-quality factory space for the production of monopiles up to 120 m in length, 15.5 m in diameter and weighing 3,000tons which are used to support offshore wind turbines.

It will create 1,500 supply chain and construction jobs when work begins in July, along with a further 750 roles when the site is fully operational.

K2 Consultancy is the project and construction manager and cost consultant on the SeAH factory.

Nick Coke, director of project management at K2, said: “This is a tremendously exciting project for us building on our strong experience in the industrial manufacturing sector. It gives us the opportunity to deliver a market-leading, world-class and pioneering facility that will kick-start much needed regeneration on Teesside.

“This brings some fresh challenges as the project requires us to deliver for a Korean client new to the UK. In order to fast-track the project and to allow SeAH to speed their product to market, we are leveraging our expertise in construction management, allowing work to start on site at the earliest opportunity.”

K2 has engaged a multi-disciplinary team including Ashton Smith Associates acting as architects, together with Clarkebond as civil, structural and geo-environmental engineers, and building services engineers, Waterman Group.

The announcement comes on the same day as it was revealed that Spain’s Haivea is exiting plans for the UK’s largest wind turbine tower factory at Nigg in the Highlands.

Both come as the UK is rushing to boost fabrication and manufacturing capacity for the wave of upcoming contracts for projects like ScotWind in coming years, lest the brunt of work goes overseas.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This is a fantastic step forward for SeAH Wind’s game-changing scheme. The first job has been advertised, the plans have been approved and now spades can get in the ground in just a matter of weeks. 2022 is our year of construction there’s nothing holding back plans for this mammoth facility, helping drive forward the cleaner, safer and healthier industries of the future.”

“Alongside these specialists, SeAH Wind has engaged with almost 200 local supply chain companies, detailing how they can get on board use our expertise and know-how to make its facility a reality. This will make sure it benefits our region in the short-term, while creating the well-paid, good-quality jobs of the future.”