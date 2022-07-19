Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK government approves 8GW of offshore wind from fourth leasing round

The Crown Estate has been cleared to sign lease agreements for more than 8 gigawatts (GW) of new fixed-bottom offshore wind projects off England and Wales as part of Leasing Round 4.
By Andrew Dykes
19/07/2022, 12:20 pm
Wind farm Gwynt y Mor. Supplied by RWE

The land and seabed manager said it had been given clearance by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to enter into lease agreements for six projects, totalling just shy of 8GW of capacity.

Bidders were allowed to identify and propose their own project sites within four areas of seabed – Dogger Bank, Eastern Regions, South East, and Northern Wales & Irish Sea – made available by Crown Estate last year.

On the east coast, RWE Renewables secured rights to two 1.5GW project areas off the Yorkshire coast, while the Green Investment Group and TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) gained approval for a further 1.5GW project off the Humber Estuary.

To the west, a consortium of EnBW and BP (LON:BP) secured rights to a 1.5GW project north east of Anglesey, and another off Barrow-in-Furness.

Finally, a 480MW scheme was approved near Blackpool, and backed by Cobra and Flotation Energy.

© Supplied by Crown Estate
Selected Round 4 Projects.

The lease awards closely follow plans announced by the land manager to develop floating wind farms in the Celtic Sea, which could bring up to 4GW of additional capacity.

Business and energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “This month saw the price of offshore wind fall to record lows and today’s announcement will take us another step closer to increasing current levels of capacity almost five-fold by 2030.”

The UK’s offshore wind portfolio now stands at 43GW of capacity either in operation, construction or planning, with up to 37GW of further potential inbound as a result of leasing round 4, ScotWind activity and the planned Celtic Sea projects.

Crown Estate chief executive Dan Labbad said the approval from government was a “pivotal moment” on the UK’s journey to net zero.

“It is the result of a tremendous collective effort from industry, environmental and conservation stakeholders, governments, and technical experts who have helped shape a rigorous and evidence-led outcome.

“In convening this broad range of stakeholders, we have been able to take a more informed and strategic approach to environmental compensation than ever before, ensuring we balance our rich biodiversity with the urgent need to progress vital renewable infrastructure,” he added.

Welsh Government Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, noted: “As the first country in the world to declare a climate emergency, we welcome our partnership with The Crown Estate to deliver renewable energy projects here in Wales.

“We want to harness the power of our natural resources to benefit our communities, through projects that invest in local supply chains and green, skilled jobs.”

