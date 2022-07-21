A viral TikTok video has been blasted as “reckless” after a vlogger took a paddleboard solo on a 20-mile round trip to a UK wind farm.
Jude Somers has racked up over 19 million views on the social media platform of his trip to the Rampion Offshore Windfarm, without use of a lifejacket or buoyancy aid.
In the videos, he brags that he travelled “more than the distance of the English channel”, telling viewers that he was “beaten” with exhaustion after seven hours at sea.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or try a 30 day free trial for unlimited access to all of Energy Voice's content.Subscribe