Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Kent picked to provide concept designs for huge SSE Renewables wind farm

Multinational engineering firm Kent has secured a contract with SSE Renewables for work on a major offshore wind project.
By Hamish Penman
01/08/2022, 5:08 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesKent SSE Renewables wind

Berwick Bank will be located in the North Sea, in the outer Firth of Forth, and has the potential to  deliver up to 4.1 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity.

Kent, which has a regional base in Aberdeen, has been picked to provide concept designs for the wind farm.

Cerianne Cummings, the firm’s director of offshore wind, said: “Kent’s long-standing relationship with SSE began in 2001 with the first studies into a 500MW Beatrice windfarm for the Talisman Energy/SSE joint venture.

“As we’ve demonstrated in the 20 years that have passed, we will continue to support SSE Renewables as they strive towards their goals, creating and delivering projects that we can all be proud of. We look forward to hopefully nurturing our relationship for the next 20 years.”

© Supplied by SSE Renewables
The proposed location of the Berwick Bank Wind Farm

Kent boasts an impressive offshore wind track record, having had a hand in developing 70% of all the projects in the UK.

Under the terms of the deal with SSE Renewables, the company will complete two multidiscipline concept designs for the offshore substation platforms (OSPs), and will carry out the complete service required to deliver the proposals.

Kent has also been commissioned to provide the substructure concept designs for the Berwick Bank project.

This includes substructure and foundation plans for wind turbine generators (WTGs) and OSPs across the site.

Berwick Bank arose through the combination of two other SSE Renewables offshore wind projects, Berwick Bank and Marr Bank.

The project will be capable of generating enough power to meet the needs of over five million homes, avoiding eight million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

SSE Renewables recently opted to reduce the overall footprint of Berwick Bank ahead of formally submitting proposals to the Scottish Government.

