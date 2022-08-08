Subsea 7 to begin early works on Moray West wind farm

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Subsea 7 (OSLO:SUBC)is preparing to start the engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of inter-array grid cables for a Scottish wind farm.

Through Seaway 7, its renewables arm, the energy services firm has struck a letter of intent to fire the starting pistol on early work for the Moray West development off the north-east coast.

Ocean Wind’s Moray West project will be comprised of 60 wind turbine generations with an installed capacity of 882 megawatts (MW).

It will be located next to its sister site, Moray East, in the Moray Firth, about 14 miles from Caithness.

Alongside a number of other green energy project, the UK Government awarded Moray West a Contract for Difference (CfD) in the latest auction round.

The document guarantees a price for the power being generated by the wind farm and is a key milestone on the road to financial close for the project, expected in the coming months.

Seaway 7’s scope of work for Moray West is still under final negotiation.

It may include the supply and installation of about 78 miles of 66 kV subsea power cables and respective protection systems.

“State-of-the-art” vessels are expected to begin working on the project in 2024, with Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office acting as the main base.

Once Ocean Winds take a final investment decision on Moray West, the “sizable contract”, meaning it worth up to $150 million, with Seaway 7 will kick in.

The deal will not be recognised in the company’s backlog until financial close has been reached.