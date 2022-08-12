Work starts on ScottishPower’s East Anglia 3 offshore wind project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Work starts on ScottishPower’s East Anglia 3 offshore wind project

ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) has begun construction on East Anglia THREE, its second windfarm off the Suffolk coast.
By Andrew Dykes
12/08/2022, 10:47 am
© Supplied by ScottishPower RenewaTeams from ScottishPower Renewables, Siemens Energy and NKT break ground near Bramford, Suffolk.
East Anglia THREE lies around 40 miles off Great Yarmouth coast and is one of three consented offshore wind projects that form the company’s 3.1-gigawatt (GW), £6.5billion East Anglia Hub.

The THREE scheme will make up around 1.4GW of this capacity, with up to 263 turbines spread across the three Hub sites. SPR says this capacity is enough to power around 1.3 million homes and forms a “significant portion” of the government’s target for 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.

All the hub projects – including East Anglia ONE North, TWO and THREE – will support up to 7,000 jobs and 200 training opportunities across their development, construction and operations, and offer a steady stream of work for the UK supply chain.

Another site, East Anglia ONE, was completed in 2020 after investment of some £2.5bn by backers SPR and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group.

The first part of the construction programme for East Anglia THREE will focus on the onshore converter station at Bramford in Suffolk – built in partnership with Siemens Energy and Aker Solutions – and along the cable route, with work by contractor NKT.

Work on the construction access road at the onshore converter station has started and drainage and earthworks are expected to be completed by the end of the year, SPR said.

Highway works for the three construction compounds along the cable corridor are also underway, with three access roads and one compound expected to be complete by the end of August.

East Anglia THREE will also follow the same cable corridor as the existing ONE scheme, meaning there is no need to create new cable trenches.

SPR managing director for offshore East Anglia Ross Ovens said: “Net zero climate change ambitions, energy security and the rising cost of living all point to the need for speed in delivering a greener, more self-sufficient future. Starting construction on EA THREE takes us one step closer to that reality and it’s great to see that happen so soon after the project’s success in Allocation Round 4.

“It’s a really exciting time for us and for the East of England.”

Offshore work is slated to begin in 2024, subject to a final investment decision (FID) by the operator.

Pending other approvals this year, construction at East Anglia TWO and East Anglia ONE North would commence in 2023.

The hub is expected to be complete in 2026.

