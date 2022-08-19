Prospect recognised in O&M union talks with Ørsted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Prospect recognised in O&M union talks with Ørsted

Prospect has secured a recognition agreement with wind developer Ørsted that will cover all employees involved in the operation and maintenance (O&M) of its 12 UK offshore wind farms.
By Andrew Dykes
19/08/2022, 7:19 am
© Supplied by OrstedOrsted Hornsea 2
Aerial view of a Hornsea 2 turbine

The union, which represents over 150,000 members in specialist roles such as scientists, engineers and tech experts – including over 20,000 energy workers – will become the sole negotiating body for the terms and conditions of the developer’s O&M workers.

This currently extends to 450 staff, based at sites across the UK including Barrow, Grimsby, Liverpool and Brightlingsea.

In a joint statement, the two organisations said they were committed to building “a highly technically-capable workforce with sustainable careers and competitive terms and conditions.”

In August and September, Prospect will be at Ørsted’s offshore operations sites, in Barrow, Grimsby, Liverpool and Brightlingsea for facilitated meetings to introduce the union and to provide the opportunity to join as a recognised union member.

The group has already established union membership and recognition arrangements for members working at RWE, SSE and energy network companies such as National Grid, Electricity North West, Northern Power Networks and the nuclear industry.

Prospect trade union senior deputy general secretary Sue Ferns said: “This landmark recognition agreement with Ørsted demonstrates Prospect’s commitment to securing a just transition for workers in the energy sector. It shows that employers and unions can work together constructively to meet the country’s greatest challenges and sets an example to the rest of the renewables sector.

“Wind power will play a critical role in securing an energy secure, net zero future for the UK and through this agreement we will ensure that the workers delivering that change have the best possible terms and conditions at work. We are a growing and ambitious union in renewable energy and we are working hard to increase our membership and recognition across the sector.”

Ørsted head of region, Duncan Clark said Prospect will work with the company’s employee engagement forum to support its work representing offshore wind operations workers.

“We believe our partnership with Prospect will complement the ongoing and forthcoming work on a range of complex and challenging tasks, ensuring Ørsted is best positioned for the future growth of the offshore wind sector as the UK aims to have 50GW installed by 2030,” he added.

