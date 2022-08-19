Prospect recognised in O&M union talks with Ørsted

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Prospect has secured a recognition agreement with wind developer Ørsted that will cover all employees involved in the operation and maintenance (O&M) of its 12 UK offshore wind farms.

The union, which represents over 150,000 members in specialist roles such as scientists, engineers and tech experts – including over 20,000 energy workers – will become the sole negotiating body for the terms and conditions of the developer’s O&M workers.

This currently extends to 450 staff, based at sites across the UK including Barrow, Grimsby, Liverpool and Brightlingsea.

In a joint statement, the two organisations said they were committed to building “a highly technically-capable workforce with sustainable careers and competitive terms and conditions.”

In August and September, Prospect will be at Ørsted’s offshore operations sites, in Barrow, Grimsby, Liverpool and Brightlingsea for facilitated meetings to introduce the union and to provide the opportunity to join as a recognised union member.

The group has already established union membership and recognition arrangements for members working at RWE, SSE and energy network companies such as National Grid, Electricity North West, Northern Power Networks and the nuclear industry.

Prospect trade union senior deputy general secretary Sue Ferns said: “This landmark recognition agreement with Ørsted demonstrates Prospect’s commitment to securing a just transition for workers in the energy sector. It shows that employers and unions can work together constructively to meet the country’s greatest challenges and sets an example to the rest of the renewables sector.

“Wind power will play a critical role in securing an energy secure, net zero future for the UK and through this agreement we will ensure that the workers delivering that change have the best possible terms and conditions at work. We are a growing and ambitious union in renewable energy and we are working hard to increase our membership and recognition across the sector.”

Ørsted head of region, Duncan Clark said Prospect will work with the company’s employee engagement forum to support its work representing offshore wind operations workers.

“We believe our partnership with Prospect will complement the ongoing and forthcoming work on a range of complex and challenging tasks, ensuring Ørsted is best positioned for the future growth of the offshore wind sector as the UK aims to have 50GW installed by 2030,” he added.