World’s largest offshore wind farm enters full operation

The world’s largest installed offshore wind farm is now fully operational, Danish renewables giant Orsted has confirmed.

Hornsea 2, located about 55 miles off the Yorkshire coast, comprises 165 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 1.3 gigawatts (GW).

Located next to its sister site Hornsea 1, Hornsea 2 will be capable of supplying green energy to over 1.4 million UK homes.

The completion of the wind farm marks the half way stage for Orsted in its Southern North Sea Hornsea mega-project.

© Supplied by Orsted

Work is progressing on the 2.8 GW Hornsea 3 scheme after it bagged a contract for difference (CfD) from the UK Government earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Hornsea 4 is currently still in the planning phase, and could consist of up to 180 turbines.

In the past five years, Orsted (CPH: ORSTED) has placed major contracts with nearly 200 UK suppliers, and has invested £4.5 billion in the UK supply chain to date.

And the Copenhagen-listed company expects to make another £8.6bn of UK supply chain investments over the next decade.

The completion of Hornsea 2 takes Orsted’s number of operational wind farms in the UK to 13.

Together, the company’s projects provide 6.2GW of green energy, enough to power more than seven million homes.

© Supplied by ?rsted

Duncan Clark, head of UK at Orsted, said: “The UK is truly a world leader in offshore wind and the completion of Hornsea 2 is a tremendous milestone for the offshore wind industry, not just in the UK but globally. Current global events highlight more than ever the importance of landmark renewable energy projects like Hornsea 2, helping the UK increase the security and resilience of its energy supply and drive down costs for consumers by reducing dependence on expensive fossil fuels.”

He added: “Not only will Hornsea 2 provide low cost, clean energy for millions of homes in the UK, it has also delivered thousands of high-quality jobs and billions of pounds of investment in the UK’s offshore wind supply chain. We look forward to working with government and industry colleagues to continue to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind for the benefit of homes and businesses across the country.”