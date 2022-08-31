World’s largest offshore wind farm enters full operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

World’s largest offshore wind farm enters full operation

The world’s largest installed offshore wind farm is now fully operational, Danish renewables giant Orsted has confirmed.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
31/08/2022, 10:26 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by OrstedOrsted Hornsea 2
Aerial view of a Hornsea 2 turbine

Hornsea 2, located about 55 miles off the Yorkshire coast, comprises 165 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 1.3 gigawatts (GW).

Located next to its sister site Hornsea 1, Hornsea 2 will be capable of supplying green energy to over 1.4 million UK homes.

The completion of the wind farm marks the half way stage for Orsted in its Southern North Sea Hornsea mega-project.

© Supplied by Orsted
The location of Orsted’s Hornsea Four offshore wind farm

Work is progressing on the 2.8 GW Hornsea 3 scheme after it bagged a contract for difference (CfD) from the UK Government earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Hornsea 4 is currently still in the planning phase, and could consist of up to 180 turbines.

In the past five years, Orsted (CPH: ORSTED) has placed major contracts with nearly 200 UK suppliers, and has invested £4.5 billion in the UK supply chain to date.

And the Copenhagen-listed company expects to make another £8.6bn of UK supply chain investments over the next decade.

The completion of Hornsea 2 takes Orsted’s number of operational wind farms in the UK to 13.

Together, the company’s projects provide 6.2GW of green energy, enough to power more than seven million homes.

© Supplied by ?rsted
Duncan Clark, Head of Region UK for Orsted. Supplied by Orsted

Duncan Clark, head of UK at Orsted, said: “The UK is truly a world leader in offshore wind and the completion of Hornsea 2 is a tremendous milestone for the offshore wind industry, not just in the UK but globally. Current global events highlight more than ever the importance of landmark renewable energy projects like Hornsea 2, helping the UK increase the security and resilience of its energy supply and drive down costs for consumers by reducing dependence on expensive fossil fuels.”

He added: “Not only will Hornsea 2 provide low cost, clean energy for millions of homes in the UK, it has also delivered thousands of high-quality jobs and billions of pounds of investment in the UK’s offshore wind supply chain. We look forward to working with government and industry colleagues to continue to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind for the benefit of homes and businesses across the country.”

