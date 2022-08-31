Plans for new onshore wind farm lodged with Orkney Islands Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Plans for new onshore wind farm lodged with Orkney Islands Council

Proposals for a new onshore wind farm in Birsay on the mainland of Orkney have been submitted to the local authority.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
31/08/2022, 11:59 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Bloombergonshore wind farm Orkney

The Nisthill Windfarm plan has been developed by farmers Paul Archibald, of Nisthouse, and Adrian Breck, of Ludenhill, along with renewable energy developer Infinergy.

The four-turbine development will be situated on farmland between the Loch of Swannay and the Loch of Hundland, with a proposed 40-year lifespan.

In all, the 180 metre-to-tip turbines will have an installed capacity of 26.4 megawatts and are expected to generate a “significant amount” of green energy due to the strong Orcadian winds.

They could supply power to more than 23,000 homes, while the project will also enable a community benefit fund of £5 million over its lifespan.

Mr Breck and Mr Archibald have been considering and working on the Nisthill project for two and a half years.

In order to progress the scheme further, they teamed up with specialist developer Infinergy towards the end of last year.

Mr Breck said: “Both Paul and I are delighted to have reached this major milestone. Such renewable energy projects bring huge benefits to communities, not only in terms of community benefit funds, but also their wider positive impacts.

“This proposed wind farm will help bring much needed work to the islands across a whole range of different sectors.”

As with Orkney’s other windfarms, the export of the energy produced by Nisthill will hinge on the installation of a new interconnector.

Ofgem has set a December deadline for 135MW of projects to be underway in the region for the regulator to give the go ahead to install a cable that will connect Orkney with the Scottish mainland.

With an installed capacity of 26.4MW from just four turbines, Nisthill Wind farm will make a significant contribution to the target.

Should the project be granted permission, it is currently anticipated that construction would commence no earlier than 2025.

Kari Clouston, Infinergy project manager working on Nisthill, said: “It has been a huge privilege to work with Adrian and Paul to help take this proposal forwards to application.

“We’re all very grateful to members of the community who have shown interest in the proposals. Adrian, Paul and Infinergy are particularly keen to ensure the local community benefit directly from the wind farm, should it be consented.

“I also believe in the need for more home grown and affordable renewable energy and therefore the need for this wind farm has never been greater. It will help to make us less reliant on expensive gas, will bring energy bills down and it will contribute to the fight against climate change.”

