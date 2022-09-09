Ocean Winds fires starting pistol on Caledonia offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Ocean Winds fires starting pistol on Caledonia offshore wind farm

Offshore wind developer Ocean Winds has hit the “first major milestone” in the development of its ScotWind project.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/09/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Ocean WindsOcean Winds Caledonia wind farm
Caledonia will be located next to the Moray East wind farm (pictured)

Work on the 2 gigawatt (GW) Caledonia offshore wind farm kicked off on-site in the North Sea, around 25 miles off the north-east coast, this week.

Dependent on weather, contractor Gardline will carry out a one-month seabed survey campaign from the Ocean Endeavour – the vessel sailed from Aberdeen on Monday night.

The £1.6 million study will collect the geophysical data necessary to enable planning, layout and design of turbines and selection of optimal foundations for the site.

It will also allow Ocean Winds to undertake the necessary ecological reviews before submitting an environmental impact assessment, slated for 2024.

Mark Baxter, project director for Caledonia said: “The first activity on site is an exciting milestone for any project. Having been awarded the site in January, we are following an ambitious timeline to bring Caledonia on-stream as quickly as possible to meet the shortage of low-carbon energy which is underlying cause of the current energy crisis.”

The site area for Caledonia spans 165 miles squared, with water depths of between 40 and 100 metres.

It is expected to start producing green energy in 2030.

Ocean Winds won development rights for the Caledonia site in January as part of the historic ScotWind process.

Crown Estate Scotland awarded acreage to 17 successful projects that will deliver more than 20GW of installed capacity.

A couple of months later, successful bidders laid out their plans to invest billions in Scotland’s supply chain.

In a best-case scenario, Ocean Winds intends to invest around £1.4 billion in Scotland and £507m across the rest of the UK to deliver Caledonia.

It will neighbour the company’s Moray East and Moray West developments, which are operational and under construction respectively.

Supply chain ScotWind © Supplied by Brett Currie Photo/Video - https://www.brettcurrie.com/
Both scheme are located off the north-east coast, and Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie, has created a base in Fraserburgh to service them.

Mr Baxter says the development of Caledonia will further cement the company's footprint in the north-east.

He said: "At this stage of the project we're in the consenting phase. We're trying to engage with Scottish suppliers in the development phase, and then we'll crack on into construction and operations and maintenance.

"We have Fraserburgh and Buckie as two O&M bases that we're already operation from, so we're very used to working in the north-east and we're hoping we can expand that further with Caledonia."

