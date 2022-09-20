Norwegian-Scottish offshore wind partnership to support North Sea oil and gas decarbonisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Norwegian-Scottish offshore wind partnership to support North Sea oil and gas decarbonisation

A pair of leading European offshore wind developers have unveiled plans to support North Sea oil and gas decarbonisation.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
20/09/2022, 10:19 am Updated: 20/09/2022, 12:45 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by KATH FLANNERY / DC TNorth Sea decarbonisation
Kincardine offshore floating wind farm.

A pair of leading European offshore wind developers have unveiled plans to support North Sea oil and gas decarbonisation.

Flotation Energy, of Scotland, and Vargronn, of Norway, have teamed up to apply for leases in the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) round.

Orchestrated by Crown Estate Scotland, the process allows developers to secure acreage to build wind farms to power oil and gas assets.

It is expected to make a “significant contribution” to Scotland’s target of zeroing out emissions by 2045, as well as the North Sea Transition Deal goal to reduce offshore emissions by at least half by 2030.

INTOG follows the hotly contest ScotWind offshore leasing round, which attracted more than 70 bids from a mix of Big Oil and renewables firms.

INTOG wind © Supplied by Marine Scotland
Click to Zoom

Vargronn was established by Italian supermajor Eni and private-equity giant HitecVision, the owners of North Sea firm Var Energi, in 2020.

The partners will leverage that oil and gas expertise to deliver “innovative solutions and promote supply chain development” in Scotland.

Based in Edinburgh, Flotation had a key part in the development and delivery of the Kincardine floating offshore wind farm near Aberdeen.

The company was co-founded by current chief executive Lord Nicol Stephen, a Scottish Liberal Democrats grandee and Deputy First Minister of Scotland between 2005 and 2007.

Lord Stephen said: “Decarbonising UK oil and gas platforms is an urgent priority. Flotation Energy initiated early development work in 2020. We are determined to push forward so that our floating wind projects are delivering renewable energy to the oil and gas sector by the mid-2020’s.

“As well as tackling climate change, these projects will lead to billions of pounds of investment and thousands of skilled jobs – securing Scotland’s leadership in floating offshore wind. We are excited to team up with Vargronn in establishing a strong offshore wind bid for the INTOG round.”

Vargronn was launched to actively participate in the energy transition, building on Eni and HitecVision’s long-term partnership from jointly developing Var Energi.

The joint venture took on a 20% stake in Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, earlier this year.

Olav Hetland, CEO of Vargronn, said: “Flotation Energy and Vargronn combine their unique experience from offshore wind development. Vargronn provides Norwegian offshore competence, offshore wind experience, financial expertise and strength to the consortium, also leveraging on our shareholders Eni and HitecVIsion.

“Flotation Energy has an established local position in Scotland, entrepreneurial drive and experience from developing Kincardine the largest operational floating windfarm in the world. We look forward to a very successful partnership for this nationally important project.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts