Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Martin Compston visits Scottish wind farm for TV series

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has had a “Scottish Fling” with an onshore wind farm as part of a new TV series.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
11/10/2022, 10:30 am Updated: 11/10/2022, 10:32 am
© Supplied by SSE Renewablesmartin compston wind
Pictured from left to right with presenters Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh are SSE Renewables? Roy Sloane, Neil Easton, Jim Laing, Mark McCourt, and Eddie Duff

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has had a “Scottish Fling” with an onshore wind farm as part of a new TV series.

The film and television star was blown away by his visit to the SSE Renewables’ Toddleburn project in the Scottish Borders.

During the visit, Martin Compston and fellow presenter Phil MacHugh climbed to the top of one of twelve Siemens turbines at the site for “Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling” currently broadcasting on the BBC.

Executive producer David Marshall said: “It was great to receive such a warm welcome from the team at Toddleburn. We had a lot of fun on this shoot, and I know that Martin and Phil really enjoyed their day too.

“The final piece in the episode comes with something of surprise moment for Phil which I’m sure everyone at SSE will enjoy watching.

“It was clear that everyone presents priority was the safety of the presenters and the crew and I want to thank the team there for their outstanding professionalism.”

The episode is set to air on Thursday this week at 10pm on the BBC Scotland channel and 9.30pm on Friday across the UK on BBC 2.

Throughout the series, Martin and Phil have travelled the length and breadth of Scotland encountering different people and adventures along the way.

Their journey culminates in the last episode featuring Toddleburn Wind Farm and the Scottish Lowlands as they make their way to Martin’s hometown of Greenock.

SSE Renewables Onshore Wind Farm regional ,anager Roy Sloane oversaw the filming with colleagues on the day. He said:

“It is wonderful to be able to show off what we do in a different kind of media from the usual trade or local newspapers and to bring SSE Renewables’ work to a new audience.

“We had a great day hosting Martin and Phil at Toddleburn back in April. It was something different from the normal workday and I know the team enjoyed getting involved and helping with the filming.

“I’m proud of the professionalism of our team. Safety was paramount throughout the filming and hopefully that becomes obvious when colleagues watch the programme.”

It’s not Martin Compston’s first brush with the energy industry.

He’s set to star in the Amazon TV Series The Rig, expected to launch later this year.

