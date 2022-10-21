Shell tapping upstream expertise as it goes ‘great guns’ on giant Scottish wind farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Shell tapping upstream expertise as it goes ‘great guns’ on giant Scottish wind farms

Shell (LON: SHEL) is harnessing talent from its offshore oil and gas division to progress two major Scottish floating wind farms.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
21/10/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 21/10/2022, 12:24 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Scottish PowerShell Scottish wind farms

Shell (LON: SHEL) is harnessing talent from its offshore oil and gas division to progress two major Scottish floating wind farms.

The supermajor’s UK business manager for offshore wind, Melissa Read says they are “transitioning across” a lot of upstream skill to propel the Marram and Campion projects.

Both floating wind schemes were secured alongside partner ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of Iberdrola, in the ScotWind leasing round.

With a combined installed capacity of 5 gigawatts (GW), Marram and Campion will be located off the north-east coast and consist of scores of turbines.

Ms Read says Shell is currently “going great guns” on the two projects, which together could supply green energy to around six million homes.

She added: “Marram is the least constrained of the projects; Campion is within an area of ornithological restriction so we’re working with other developers on additional bird surveys.

© Supplied by Shell
Melissa Read, UK business manager for offshore wind, Shell.

“For Marram, we’ve kicked off all the studies and completed geotechnical analysis through Fugro that will inform our environmental impact assessment.

“The team has really staffed up. From the Shell side, we’re transitioning across a lot of our upstream expertise and there’s a real appetite for it.

“We’ve got this Aberdeen hub project which is looking purely at how we transition the city to be a low carbon place of excellence, and offshore wind is now a huge part of that.

“Out of the eight senior managers we’ve put in, seven have moved across from oil and gas, bringing with them our excellence in offshore project management, health and safety, and supply chain.”

Skills

Earlier this year Shell and Scottish Power revealed they are exploring a new plan to develop floating offshore wind skills in Aberdeen.

Dubbed the ‘floating wild skills accelerator’, the initiative is designed to create pathways from early education all the way through to industry.

It will link in with the National Energy Skills Accelerator (NESA), part of the Energy Transition Zone based in the Granite City.

analysis oil giants © Supplied by Shell/Stuart Conway
NoordzeeWind wind farm

There is a large degree of crossover between floating wind and oil and gas, and it hoped the former will also provide alternative employment for workers as the latter tails off.

Mr Read said: “We’ve got people who have worked on floating offshore platforms that will bring expertise in that area. That will balance off nicely with ScottishPower Renewables, which is bringing more of the green energy side. Those sort of blended teams are really going to work in the energy transition.”

Local content

Shell previously committed to using over 40% local content to deliver Marram and Campion, and set out an ambition in its supply chain statement to spend more than £10 billion in Scotland.

Ms Read says that is still the company’s goal and they are working “very closely” with domestic firms to establish where that cash will be allocated.

© Supplied by Shell
A survey vessel leaving Aberdeen during 2022 to carry out environmental survey-related work at the Marram offshore wind project site.

She added: “Those surveys we commissioned this summer were Aberdeen headquartered, so that spend is already starting to materialise – it will be the developments costs, the construction vessels, the capital costs.

“We’re still in the process of defining our concept so we haven’t tied down any supply chain yet, but the ambition is still to work towards 40%.”

She added: “We can’t do this alone. It needs to be developers, ports, supply chain, government all pulling in the same direction to deliver these projects.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts