Orsted workers protest ‘paltry pay offer’ outside Danish embassy in London

Offshore wind workers have taken to the streets after receiving a “paltry pay offer” from one of the world’s largest green energy firms.

RMT members employed by Orsted are hoping the action outside the company’s headquarters and the Danish embassy in London will bring an end to the dispute.

Strikes have taken place in recent weeks and are due to continue in the weeks and months ahead unless a deal can be brokered.

On Monday workers delivered a letter to the Danish embassy in London written by RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

Orsted (CPH: ORSTED), the world’s largest offshore wind developer, is majority owned by the Danish Government.

Mr Lynch called for ministers to intervene and instruct Orsted to engage with the trade union.

He also accused management at several of the company’s facilities of “disrespectful behaviour” towards workers.

In his letter, addressed to the Danish Government, Mr Lynch said: “As you know, Orsted is a success story in the offshore wind sector and my members are clearly committed to maintaining this record. Indeed, we note that the company recorded a profit of DKK5.77 billion (£644m) in the first quarter of this year, a staggering 257% increase on Q1 in 2021 which is testimony to the hard work and commitment of Orsted’s workers, from the turbine technicians harnessing the elements in the Irish Sea to executives in Skaerbæk.

“You will also be aware that workers and communities in the UK today, including my members at Orsted are facing a particularly acute cost of living crisis due, in large part to record inflation rates and the extreme economic policies of the current Conservative Government.

“In these circumstances, it can have come as no surprise to anyone that my members overwhelmingly rejected Orsted’s derisory offer of a 3.5% pay increase.

“We are extremely concerned at the disrespectful behaviour of management at Orsted’s facilities in Birkenhead, Grimsby, Barrow and Brightlingsea who are refusing to engage with RMT representatives following members’ rejection of the pay offer, effectively triggering the current dispute. We know from our comrades in the Danish trade unions that this sort of outrageous behaviour toward a trade union would simply not be tolerated in Denmark.

“Therefore, an intervention by Ministers in the Danish Government to instruct Orsted’s management in the UK to engage with the RMT on this pay dispute would be welcome. I would appreciate your support in conveying this message to Ministers and senior Orsted officials in Denmark.”

Orsted has been contacted for comment.