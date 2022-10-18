Orsted workers protest ‘paltry pay offer’ outside Danish embassy in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Orsted workers protest ‘paltry pay offer’ outside Danish embassy in London

Offshore wind workers have taken to the streets after receiving a “paltry pay offer” from one of the world’s largest green energy firms.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
18/10/2022, 4:00 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by RMTOrsted protest Danish embassy
RMT members outside the Danish embassy in London.

Offshore wind workers have taken to the streets after receiving a “paltry pay offer” from one of the world’s largest green energy firms.

RMT members employed by Orsted are hoping the action outside the company’s headquarters and the Danish embassy in London will bring an end to the dispute.

Strikes have taken place in recent weeks and are due to continue in the weeks and months ahead unless a deal can be brokered.

On Monday workers delivered a letter to the Danish embassy in London written by RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

Orsted (CPH: ORSTED), the world’s largest offshore wind developer, is majority owned by the Danish Government.

Mr Lynch called for ministers to intervene and instruct Orsted to engage with the trade union.

He also accused management at several of the company’s facilities of “disrespectful behaviour” towards workers.

© Supplied by RMT
In a letter, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch called on the Danish Government to intervene.

In his letter, addressed to the Danish Government, Mr Lynch said: “As you know, Orsted is a success story in the offshore wind sector and my members are clearly committed to maintaining this record. Indeed, we note that the company recorded a profit of DKK5.77 billion (£644m) in the first quarter of this year, a staggering 257% increase on Q1 in 2021 which is testimony to the hard work and commitment of Orsted’s workers, from the turbine technicians harnessing the elements in the Irish Sea to executives in Skaerbæk.

“You will also be aware that workers and communities in the UK today, including my members at Orsted are facing a particularly acute cost of living crisis due, in large part to record inflation rates and the extreme economic policies of the current Conservative Government.

“In these circumstances, it can have come as no surprise to anyone that my members overwhelmingly rejected Orsted’s derisory offer of a 3.5% pay increase.

© Supplied by RMT
RMT members protesting inside Orsted’s London HQ.

“We are extremely concerned at the disrespectful behaviour of management at Orsted’s facilities in Birkenhead, Grimsby, Barrow and Brightlingsea who are refusing to engage with RMT representatives following members’ rejection of the pay offer, effectively triggering the current dispute. We know from our comrades in the Danish trade unions that this sort of outrageous behaviour toward a trade union would simply not be tolerated in Denmark.

“Therefore, an intervention by Ministers in the Danish Government to instruct Orsted’s management in the UK to engage with the RMT on this pay dispute would be welcome. I would appreciate your support in conveying this message to Ministers and senior Orsted officials in Denmark.”

Orsted has been contacted for comment.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts