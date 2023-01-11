Jobs boost as Peterson wins logistics gig for Shetland wind project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Jobs boost as Peterson wins logistics gig for Shetland wind project

Energy logistics group Peterson will recruit a suite of new roles after securing a major contract from Vestas to support the development of the Viking Wind Farm on Shetland.
By Andrew Dykes
11/01/2023, 3:13 pm
© Supplied by PetersonBBC Ruby vessel arriving in Lerwick, Shetland to deliver turbine components for the Viking Wind Farm.
The contract will see Peterson provide offloading, storage, and transportation services for more than 1,000 wind turbine components from its facilities near Lerwick.

The firm said it plans to recruit ten new operational and office-based roles to support the development.

They will join the company’s existing 55 staff in Shetland, who the company say are playing “a critical role” in the success of the islands’ infrastructure projects.

The family-owned logistics group employs over 4,000 people across more than 70 countries, including bases in the Netherlands, Norway and Trinidad, as well as Aberdeen.

Developed by SSE Renewables, the 443MW Viking onshore wind project is scheduled to come online in 2024 and will comprise 103 wind turbines, making it the UK’s largest and most productive onshore wind farm, with an estimated annual output of almost 2TWh.

Viking secured a contract to supply 50% of its capacity – 220MW – under the most recent contracts for difference (CfD) round for the 2026/27 delivery year.

Peterson’s managing director for Scotland Chris Coull said the firm “has a proven track record of executing large-scale infrastructure projects in Shetland, and our Greenhead Base facilities are ideally suited to support this exciting project.

“We look forward to working closely with Vestas and all the stakeholders.”

The logistics group has already been working with the Danish-headquartered turbine maker in Shetland for more than 20 years, having supported development of the Burradale Wind Farm.

It has also previously provided lifting services and transport for Vestas’ anchor cages for Viking in 2021.

On Shetland, Peterson successfully assisted the dismantling and recycling of the 14,500 tonne Ninian Northern Topsides in 2020 and the 8,500-tonne jacket for the same platform in 2022, as part of a joint venture with Veolia.

