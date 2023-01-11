Jobs boost as Peterson wins logistics gig for Shetland wind project

An error occurred. Please try again.

Energy logistics group Peterson will recruit a suite of new roles after securing a major contract from Vestas to support the development of the Viking Wind Farm on Shetland.

The contract will see Peterson provide offloading, storage, and transportation services for more than 1,000 wind turbine components from its facilities near Lerwick.

The firm said it plans to recruit ten new operational and office-based roles to support the development.

They will join the company’s existing 55 staff in Shetland, who the company say are playing “a critical role” in the success of the islands’ infrastructure projects.

The family-owned logistics group employs over 4,000 people across more than 70 countries, including bases in the Netherlands, Norway and Trinidad, as well as Aberdeen.

Developed by SSE Renewables, the 443MW Viking onshore wind project is scheduled to come online in 2024 and will comprise 103 wind turbines, making it the UK’s largest and most productive onshore wind farm, with an estimated annual output of almost 2TWh.

Viking secured a contract to supply 50% of its capacity – 220MW – under the most recent contracts for difference (CfD) round for the 2026/27 delivery year.

Peterson’s managing director for Scotland Chris Coull said the firm “has a proven track record of executing large-scale infrastructure projects in Shetland, and our Greenhead Base facilities are ideally suited to support this exciting project.

“We look forward to working closely with Vestas and all the stakeholders.”

The logistics group has already been working with the Danish-headquartered turbine maker in Shetland for more than 20 years, having supported development of the Burradale Wind Farm.

It has also previously provided lifting services and transport for Vestas’ anchor cages for Viking in 2021.

On Shetland, Peterson successfully assisted the dismantling and recycling of the 14,500 tonne Ninian Northern Topsides in 2020 and the 8,500-tonne jacket for the same platform in 2022, as part of a joint venture with Veolia.