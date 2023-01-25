EMEC Orkney floating wind site ‘worth £690m’ to UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

EMEC Orkney floating wind site ‘worth £690m’ to UK

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
25/01/2023, 11:05 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by EMECemec wind orkney
Illustration of floating offshore wind turbines, prior to deployment offshore.

A planned floating wind test site at Orkney from the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) will be worth nearly £700m to the UK economy, says new research.

Plans were revealed last year for EMEC’s 100 megawatt (MW) demonstrator scheme around 12 miles west of the islands.

New research from consultancy BiGGAR Economics calculates the demo site will generate £690m gross value added to the UK, with £442m of that accruing in Scotland.

The assessment also anticipates 4,160 new jobs will be created by the facility over its 25-year lifetime, with 2,220 of those in Scotland.

That covers construction through to development and client demo activities.

Built into the development is a collaboration with Xodus Group’s “X-Academy” which will offer retraining or upskilling opportunities within the centre for industry workers.

Commercial director of EMEC, Matthew Finn, said: “We want to ensure the benefit of the UK being a first mover on offshore energy technologies is firmly cemented here. Establishing a test centre of this nature in Scotland will encourage international companies to establish themselves here and sends a clear market signal to the Scottish supply chain.

“The development of a floating wind test site aligns with the British Energy Security Strategy which outlines a clear need for continued support for R&D to drive through the commercialisation of technologies, bring down costs and provide assurance to investors regarding the viability of an emerging technology.”

emec orkney wind © Supplied by EMEC
Render of EMEC floating wind test site near Orkney.

EMEC is launching the centre as the UK Government seeks to develop five gigawatts (GW) of floating wind by 2030.

The test centre is designed for developers to de-risk their technologies, including turbines, floating structures, moorings and other components.

EMEC hopes this will allow performance to be refined and scaled up as major projects, such as those linked to the ScotWind leasing round, are scaled up.

Graeme Blackett, director of BiGGAR Economics, said the assessment “highlights the strategic economic role the centre will play, providing a real-world testing and demonstration facility, encouraging innovation and accelerating deployment of floating offshore wind”.

