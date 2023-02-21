Industry expert predicts UK will miss 2030 offshore wind target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Industry expert predicts UK will miss 2030 offshore wind target

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
21/02/2023, 12:33 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/AberBenj Sykes speaking at the Subsea Expo plenary session.
Benj Sykes speaking at the Subsea Expo plenary session.

It is likely the UK will fall short in its quest to have 50 gigawatts (GW) of operational offshore wind by the end of the decade.

Benj Sykes, UK team lead at Danish renewables giant Orsted, says it will be a “massive stretch” for industry to deliver the 2030 target that has been laid down for it.

He also told the Subsea Expo conference in Aberdeen that developers have been attempting to temper government ambitions, whereas it tends to be “the other way around”.

That hasn’t stopped ministers progressively ramping up their expectations for the sector though, culminating in a 50GW target by 2030, announced as part of Westminster’s energy security strategy.

For context, the UK’s offshore wind sector deal, published in 2019, had a 30GW by 2030 target.

As it stands, around 14GW of capacity is operational in UK waters, with scores more projects in the pipeline, a huge amount of which will be in Scotland.

On whether the UK can hit its 50GW target, Mr Sykes laid out a number of hurdles that will block the path.

He said: “Can we get to 50GW by 2030; I think that’s a massive stretch. I do think we certainly achieve 40GW, and that would be a fantastic achievement if we get there. That would be a huge scale up, and at around £2.5 billion per gigawatt, that’s a big chunk of investment as well.

“The big challenges are around grid. It’s all well and good building the biggest wind farm in the world – we’ve done it five times at Orsted – but if you haven’t got anywhere to plug it in, then it’s not a lot of use. National Grid is really challenged to deliver the infrastructure that the offshore wind sector needs, specifically in Scotland.

“The other challenge is planning; the planning system is not fit for purpose and the government is currently reforming it.”

“There’s also the supply chain. The UK isn’t the only nation that wants to accelerate its offshore wind buildout, and there is a massive squeeze in the supply chain, whether that’s foundations, turbines, cables or vessels.”

Mr Sykes, known to many as the godfather of offshore wind, added: “We won’t get to 50GW, but I’m confident we can knock 40GW off.”

Expectation on offshore wind has increased in the last year following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and the subsequent energy security scramble.

Government wants the technology to be the mainstay of the UK’s power mix, but more challenges are emerging as the global ramp up increases.

Subsea defence

Ministers and industry are also having to factor in defence of critical assets, especially following last year’s sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline.

© Source: Swedish Coast Guard/Gett
Gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea on September 28, 2022 Source: Swedish Coast Guard/Getty Images

That is an area where Mr Sykes says subsea technology and capabilities can come into their own.

He said: “On the criticality of national infrastructure, offshore wind is becoming the backbone of the UK’s electricity system, and that will accelerate. There is no doubt that protecting national infrastructure is a big focus right now.

“There is no doubt that the subsea technology sector is going to be vital in protecting our national interests, whether that’s hydrocarbons, offshore wind, marine energy, and indeed our food supply.”

