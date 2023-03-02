Japan’s Inpex buys into Moray East offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Japan’s Inpex buys into Moray East offshore wind farm

By Andrew Dykes
02/03/2023, 10:37 am Updated: 02/03/2023, 10:39 am
© Supplied by Ocean WindsWind Farm at sea
A turbine at Moray East.

Inpex has acquired a minority stake in the Moray East wind farm via a division of rival industrial giant Mitsubishi.

The Japanese energy group (TYO:1605) announced Thursday it had secured a 16.7% stake in the scheme, which lies about 13 miles from the Aberdeenshire coast.

It was developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm East Ltd (MOWEL), a joint venture company owned by Ocean Winds (56.6%), Mitsubishi-backed Diamond Green Limited (33.4%, now reduced to 16.7%) and CTG (10%).

Comprised of 100 turbines, Moray East is currently Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm with an installed capacity of 950 MW and has been in full commercial operation since April 2022.

Inpex said the deal was enabled through an agreement between INPEX Renewable Energy Europe and Diamond Generating Europe (DGE), a UK subsidiary of Mitsubishi. It involves a transfer of stock in Diamond Generating Europe Investments (DGI) from DGE to INPEX Renewable, which was established in the UK to promote INPEX’s renewable energy business in Europe.

The acquisition would have a “minimal” impact on its consolidated balance sheet, it said.

Though primarily and oil and gas company, Inpex has been looking to boost its renewable energy investments, including plans to “accelerate” initiatives around offshore wind.

In 2022, Inpex Renewable acquired a 50% stake in the Luchterduinen offshore wind farm and a 15 percent stake in the Borssele III/IV wind farm off the coast of the Netherlands – also from a local division of Diamond.

Mitsubishi meanwhile told Reuters that the sale was prompted by its “value-added cyclical growth model”, where resources would be redirected if the business environment has changed.

It also said it would continue to expand its power business in Europe through Eneco, another Dutch joint venture with Japan’s Chubu Electric.

Eneco recently secured a joint bid with Shell to build an new, 760MW offshore wind scheme at Hollandse Kust (west) lot VI in the Netherlands.

The pair said in December the project will be delivered through a joint venture called Ecowende and is due to be operational in 2026. They have already taken final investment decision on the development.

