Giant Hornsea Three wind farm at risk without tax breaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Giant Hornsea Three wind farm at risk without tax breaks

By Reporter
03/03/2023, 8:01 am Updated: 03/03/2023, 8:02 am
© Supplied by OrstedHornsea Three
Aerial view of a Hornsea Two turbine

Orsted (CPH: ORSTED), the developer behind the giant Hornsea Three windfarm, has said the £8bn development is at risk without tax breaks.

The Danish firm told The Times that the wind farm, which will be the largest in the world, will be shelved within months unless the UK Government can offset the soaring costs.

Sharp rises in construction and financing mean the development is no longer viable on the terms agreed with the government last summer, the newspaper reports.

It comes amid inflation and a 45% Electricity Generators Levy imposed on the renewables industry’s “extraordinary profits”, as part of the Budget in November

Hornsea Three is due to start up in 2026, a key piece of the UK’s 50GW offshore wind target by 2030.

It lies around 75miles off the coast of Norfolk, with 2.9GW capacity – the equivalent power for more than two million homes.

At the end of last year, the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) warned that millions of pounds of renewables investments were at risk over the controversial levy.

The trade body said it accepts that renewables must “play their part”, it says the proposed levy must be “appropriately designed to avoid serious market disruption”.

Sister site, Hornsea 2, started up operations last year.

 

 

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts