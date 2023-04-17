Final jacket foundation in place at Seagreen

Seaway7 has installed the final foundation at the Seagreen offshore wind farm, concluding its 18-month installation campaign.

The final, 114th jacket foundation was successfully installed late last Thursday by the Saipem 7000 crane vessel, which has been deployed for to lift each of the 2,000-tonne foundations into place.

It comes just days after developer SSE Renewables announced the installation of the 112th jacket over Easter weekend which, at a depth of 58.6m, was hailed as the world’s deepest offshore wind turbine foundation.

As main contractor, Seaway7 has managed the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the foundations and is also installing more than 180 miles of associated inner-array cables.

The massive structures have been marshalled at the Port of Nigg since last year, with the final units arriving at the port site shortly before Christmas.

Each foundation will support a Vestas V164-10 MW turbine.

When complete, the 1.1-GW wind farm off the Angus coast will be capable of generating around 5,000 GWh of renewable energy annually – enough to power more than 1.6m UK homes.

First power was achieved from Seagreen – a £3 billion joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE) – last August, with the project expected to enter commercial operation later this year.

Project director John Hill this week said: “Installing all 114 jackets is one of the most significant milestones in the project. The Seagreen team have now installed more suction caisson foundations than any other offshore wind farm and pushed forward the boundaries of this technology.

“The Seagreen team and Seaway7 have excelled in the delivery of this complex scope of work which has resulted from outstanding effort on the installation phase by teams including those at Ramboll, Saipem and Global Energy Nigg.”

Seaway7 VP for UK, Ireland and Asia, Lloyd Duthie said his team were “immensely proud” to be working on the project.

“This achievement is the culmination of more than three years of hard work since the contract award to Seaway7 in June 2020, and sets a new benchmark for jacket fabrication and transportation of this scale in the offshore wind industry,” he added.