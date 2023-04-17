Final jacket foundation in place at Seagreen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Final jacket foundation in place at Seagreen

By Andrew Dykes
17/04/2023, 12:31 pm
© Supplied by Seaway7The final jacket foundation is laid at Seagreen.
Seaway7 has installed the final foundation at the Seagreen offshore wind farm, concluding its 18-month installation campaign.

The final, 114th jacket foundation was successfully installed late last Thursday by the Saipem 7000 crane vessel, which has been deployed for to lift each of the 2,000-tonne foundations into place.

It comes just days after developer SSE Renewables announced the installation of the 112th jacket over Easter weekend which, at a depth of 58.6m, was hailed as the world’s deepest offshore wind turbine foundation.

As main contractor, Seaway7 has managed the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the foundations and is also installing more than 180 miles of associated inner-array cables.

The massive structures have been marshalled at the Port of Nigg since last year, with the final units arriving at the port site shortly before Christmas.

he final jackets for Seagreen arriving at the marshalling yard in Nigg.

Each foundation will support a Vestas V164-10 MW turbine.

When complete, the 1.1-GW wind farm off the Angus coast will be capable of generating around 5,000 GWh of renewable energy annually – enough to power more than 1.6m UK homes.

First power was achieved from Seagreen – a £3 billion joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE) – last August, with the project expected to enter commercial operation later this year.

Project director John Hill this week said: “Installing all 114 jackets is one of the most significant milestones in the project. The Seagreen team have now installed more suction caisson foundations than any other offshore wind farm and pushed forward the boundaries of this technology.

“The Seagreen team and Seaway7 have excelled in the delivery of this complex scope of work which has resulted from outstanding effort on the installation phase by teams including those at Ramboll, Saipem and Global Energy Nigg.”

Seaway7 VP for UK, Ireland and Asia, Lloyd Duthie said his team were “immensely proud” to be working on the project.

“This achievement is the culmination of more than three years of hard work since the contract award to Seaway7 in June 2020, and sets a new benchmark for jacket fabrication and transportation of this scale in the offshore wind industry,” he added.

