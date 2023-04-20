World’s first unmanned HVDC platform installed at Dogger Bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

World’s first unmanned HVDC platform installed at Dogger Bank

By Andrew Dykes
20/04/2023, 4:49 pm
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesInstallation of the Dogger Bank A HVDC platform
Installation of the Dogger Bank A HVDC platform

The world’s first unmanned high voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore substation has been installed at Dogger Bank wind farm off the Yorkshire coast.

Developer SSE Renewables confirmed on Thursday that the first of three HVDC platforms slated for the site is now in place.

Supplied by Aibel and installed by principal contractor Sapiem, the Dogger Bank A platform measures 65 x 36 metres across and 39m high and sits on a four-legged steel jacket foundation which is fixed to the seabed, in water depth of around 28m.

It lies approximately 90 miles from the nearest point of land at Flamborough Head, near Bridlington in East Riding of Yorkshire, the platform.

Based on a “lean design” the topsides represent the first ever unmanned HVDC platform, and will be operated from shore with technician and maintenance visits carried out by a service operations vessel (SOV).

The platform will receive 1.2GW of AC power from Dogger Bank A’s 95 offshore wind turbines and convert it to DC, which will then be sent ashore to an onshore convertor station near Beverley in East Riding of Yorkshire.

Dogger Bank will also employ HVDC converter technology from Hitachi Energy, reportedly the first offshore wind project in the UK to use the system.

First power from Dogger Bank A is expected this summer.

Together, the 3.6GW of capacity at Dogger Bank A, B & C, and will be able to power the equivalent of 6 million UK homes on completion. The wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Vargrønn (20%).

Dogger Bank project director Olly Cass said: “The safe and successful installation of the offshore platform marks a major milestone in the Dogger Bank project. As the UK’s first HVDC platform for an offshore windfarm it is also a major milestone for the UK industry more widely.

“The platform will be controlled from shore and by removing the need for personnel to stay on the platform meant it has been possible to eliminate elements such as the living quarters, helideck and sewage systems, resulting in a 70% reduction in weight (per megawatt) of the topside compared to previous platforms installed, and cost savings of hundreds of millions of pounds.

“Teams continue to make good progress with the installation of turbine foundations and later in Q2 specialist cable installation and support vessels will start to install the inter-array network of cables that will connect the turbines to the offshore platform to enable transmission of first power in the summer.”

It’s the latest milestone in the project, following the opening of an operations and maintenance (O&M) base at the Port of Tyne last month.

Meanwhile partners Equinor and SSE are also exploring a potential fourth phase, Dogger Bank D, in which they would each own a 50% stake.

