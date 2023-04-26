Buckie earmarked for Moray West operations and maintenance base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Buckie earmarked for Moray West operations and maintenance base

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/04/2023, 11:06 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Ocean WindsBuckie offshore wind O&M
An artist's impression of the planned O&M base.

Offshore wind developer Ocean Winds has picked Buckie as the location for its latest operations and maintenance (O&M) facility.

Construction firm Chap Group has been contracted to deliver the base, which will house the engineers and kit needed to service the Moray West wind farm.

It comes hot on the heels of Ocean Winds – a joint venture between Spain’s EDP Renewables and France’s Engie – securing the £2 billion of backing needed to advance the 60-turbine project.

With an installed capacity of 822 megawatts (MW), Moray West will come online next year as a sister project to the operational Moray East development.

Fraserburgh is home to the O&M base for Moray East, which opened in 2021 and provides direct employment to around 100 locals.

Moray West financial close © Supplied by Ocean Winds
Corporate power purchase agreements have been signed with long-term strategic partners, for more than 50% of the green energy produced by Moray West.

Start-up at Moray West will almost double Ocean Winds offshore wind generation capacity in the Moray Firth to 1800 MW.

And the company says this increase will require an increase in work to run it, and more onshore facilities to support that work.

Ocean Winds has made the Banffshire and Buchan Coast its O&M hub, from which the work to generate power offshore is scheduled, planned and undertaken.

Construction on the “state-of-the-art” O&M base in Buckie will commence soon, with completion scheduled for 2024.

It will “strategically extend” Ocean Wind’s footprint along the coast, delivering a “boost to the local economy” on the way to helping Scotland hit its renewable energy targets.

Jamie Dempster, O&M manager for Moray West at Ocean Winds, said: “We are excited to have reached this milestone and be working with CHAP Group on this important project.

© Supplied by Ocean Winds
Andy McNair, pre-construction director at CHAP Group, and Jamie Dempster, O&M manager for Moray West at Ocean Winds.

“The O&M base is a crucial component of the wind farms. We are confident that with CHAP Group’s expertise in construction and project management, we can deliver a world-class facility that will support the local community and continue to push boundaries in the renewable energy industry as we ramp up to the operational phase of Moray West and create an O&M hub in the Moray Firth.”

Ocean Winds says the new O&M base will feature “cutting-edge technology”, including a fully equipped workshop and warehouse, as well as office and training facilities.

This will enable the firm to efficiently manage and maintain the wind farms, ensuring that they run smoothly and continues to provide reliable clean energy for years to come.

“We are delighted to be working with Ocean Winds on this ground-breaking project,” said Andy McNair, pre-construction director at CHAP Group.

“This O&M Base will not only support the maintenance and operation of the Ocean Winds wind farms but will also create significant employment opportunities for local residents. CHAP’s construction team have been appointed early in the design process so we can work alongside the Client and Design Team to provide an efficient and comprehensive build solution. This type of early engagement is becoming increasingly popular due to the increased cost of construction as it provides opportunities to improve budget, programme and buildability at an early stage.”

 

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts