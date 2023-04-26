Kent winds second batch of work on Berwick Bank offshore wind

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kent has been commissioned to provide substructure design for SSE Renewables’ Berwick Bank wind farm off the coast of East Lothian.

Berwick Bank will be located in the North Sea, in the outer Firth of Forth, the mammoth site has the potential to deliver up to 4.1 gigawatts (GW) of installed wind capacity if fully consented.

The project arose through the combination of two other SSE Renewables offshore wind projects, Berwick Bank and Marr Bank.

Kent, which has a regional base in Aberdeen, secured separate work with the developer last year to provide concept designs for the offshore substation platforms (OSPs) and substructure concept designs.

This latest award follows the successful delivery of the latter, and will now see Kent carry out front-end engineering and design and detailed design of the turbine foundations and substructures.

Kent is to provide a complete service encompassing project and engineering management and technical delivery across various disciplines

Kent’s market director for offshore wind Cerianne Cummings said: “Kent’s relationship with SSE Renewables dates back over 20 years and we are delighted to continue to support them on the Berwick Bank project, following successful completion of the foundations and substation topside concept design phase.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be involved in this project which will have the capability to generate enough green energy to power more than 5 million homes, more than double the amount of households in Scotland.”

It’s the latest offshore wind win for the engineering group, which secured a contract for pre-FEED work on the Morven wind project off Aberdeen earlier this month.