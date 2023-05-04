‘Milestone’ for Saipem as first Dogger Bank installation campaign wraps up

An error occurred. Please try again.

Italian contractor Saipem (MIL: SPM) has completed its first installation campaign for the mammoth Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

In recent months, the company installed the jacket and topsides for two offshore HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) substations for the initial part of the project.

It has also fitted the jacket for Dogger Bank B, the second phase of what will be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm.

Hailing the achievements to date as a “milestone”, the company will complete its scope of work with the installation of the topside for Dogger Bank B in 2024.

Located over 80 miles off England, the offshore wind farm – so big it is being built in three phases – will be capable of powering 6 million UK homes.

In 2020, Saipem was awarded a contract by Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farms, a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor and Vargronn.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables

It covers the transportation and installation of the jackets and topsides of two offshore HVDC substations for Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B.

Energy services company Aibel also handed Saipem a contract for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the jackets.

Each substation will consist of a topside and a four-legged jacket of over 3,100 tons, installed at a water depth of about 28 metres, and will have a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW).

The two jackets were fabricated at the Saipem fabrication yard in Arbatax, Sardinia.

Gianalberto Secchi, chief operating office of Saipem’s Offshore Wind Business Line, said: “This success confirms once again Saipem’s capability of delivering full EPCI projects within the offshore wind sector, a key market for Saipem’s value proposition for the energy transition.”