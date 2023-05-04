‘Milestone’ for Saipem as first Dogger Bank installation campaign wraps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

‘Milestone’ for Saipem as first Dogger Bank installation campaign wraps up

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
04/05/2023, 3:55 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by AibelDogger Bank K2 Management
An artist's impression of Dogger Bank.

Italian contractor Saipem (MIL: SPM) has completed its first installation campaign for the mammoth Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

In recent months, the company installed the jacket and topsides for two offshore HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) substations for the initial part of the project.

It has also fitted the jacket for Dogger Bank B, the second phase of what will be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm.

Hailing the achievements to date as a “milestone”, the company will complete its scope of work with the installation of the topside for Dogger Bank B in 2024.

Located over 80 miles off England, the offshore wind farm – so big it is being built in three phases – will be capable of powering 6 million UK homes.

In 2020, Saipem was awarded a contract by Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farms, a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor and Vargronn.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables
Installation of the Dogger Bank A HVDC platform

It covers the transportation and installation of the jackets and topsides of two offshore HVDC substations for Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B.

Energy services company Aibel also handed Saipem a contract for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the jackets.

Each substation will consist of a topside and a four-legged jacket of over 3,100 tons, installed at a water depth of about 28 metres, and will have a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW).

The two jackets were fabricated at the Saipem fabrication yard in Arbatax, Sardinia.

Gianalberto Secchi, chief operating office of Saipem’s Offshore Wind Business Line, said: “This success confirms once again Saipem’s capability of delivering full EPCI projects within the offshore wind sector, a key market for Saipem’s value proposition for the energy transition.”

