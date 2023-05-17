SSE consults on plans for 500MW North Falls offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

SSE consults on plans for 500MW North Falls offshore wind farm

By Andrew Dykes
17/05/2023, 7:47 am
HUGE COST OVERRUNS: SSE Greater Gabbard offshore wind project is now the subject of legal proceedings
Greater Gabbard offshore wind farm.

A public consultation has been launched to evaluate proposals for the North Falls offshore wind farm, a 500MW site off the coast of East Anglia.

Developed as a 50/50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and RWE Renewables, the project is a proposed extension to the existing 504MW Greater Gabbard scheme.

Proposals would see that capacity matched with up to 72 wind turbines installed across an area totalling around 150 square km and around 12 miles off the East Anglia coast.

SSE says output from the site would be enough to supply around 400,000 homes.

It would make landfall near Frinton-on-Sea with underground cables then carrying power to a grid connection in Tendring, Essex.

The developers are now seeking comments from communities and the wider public on the proposals, and specifically its preliminary environmental information report (PEIR), which can be viewed on the project website.

In particular the backers said they are seeking in put around the three proposed options for transmission infrastructure.

The consultation will run until Friday 14 July 2023.

“The consultation is a key chance for those with an interest in the project to review the current proposals and provide comments, particularly on any elements where their local knowledge may provide invaluable,” added project director Andy Paine.

“The proposals presented are not the final application, but rather this is an opportunity for the local community and others to influence the details of the application before it is submitted to the Planning Inspectorate.”

Opened in 2013, the £1.3billion Greater Gabbard scheme consists of 140 turbines, and was at its opening the second largest offshore wind farm in the world.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts