SSE consults on plans for 500MW North Falls offshore wind farm

An error occurred. Please try again.

A public consultation has been launched to evaluate proposals for the North Falls offshore wind farm, a 500MW site off the coast of East Anglia.

Developed as a 50/50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and RWE Renewables, the project is a proposed extension to the existing 504MW Greater Gabbard scheme.

Proposals would see that capacity matched with up to 72 wind turbines installed across an area totalling around 150 square km and around 12 miles off the East Anglia coast.

SSE says output from the site would be enough to supply around 400,000 homes.

It would make landfall near Frinton-on-Sea with underground cables then carrying power to a grid connection in Tendring, Essex.

The developers are now seeking comments from communities and the wider public on the proposals, and specifically its preliminary environmental information report (PEIR), which can be viewed on the project website.

In particular the backers said they are seeking in put around the three proposed options for transmission infrastructure.

The consultation will run until Friday 14 July 2023.

“The consultation is a key chance for those with an interest in the project to review the current proposals and provide comments, particularly on any elements where their local knowledge may provide invaluable,” added project director Andy Paine.

“The proposals presented are not the final application, but rather this is an opportunity for the local community and others to influence the details of the application before it is submitted to the Planning Inspectorate.”

Opened in 2013, the £1.3billion Greater Gabbard scheme consists of 140 turbines, and was at its opening the second largest offshore wind farm in the world.