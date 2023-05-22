Equinor postpones Trollvind floating wind project ‘indefinitely’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Equinor postpones Trollvind floating wind project ‘indefinitely’

The Trollvind floating wind project is no longer commercial due to rising costs, said Equinor.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
22/05/2023, 3:58 pm
Trollvind was designed as a pioneering project to bypass power constraints around Bergen.

Equinor has decided to postpone Trollvind, its project to power oil platforms with floating wind, “indefinitely”.

The firm, majority owned by the Norwegian state, said it is due to several challenges including technology availability, rising costs and a “strained timetable”.

Equinor had targeted a final investment decision (FID) this year, ahead of a potential start-up in 2027.

The concept was around using floating wind to deliver much of the power needed for platforms across the Oseberg and Troll fields in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea and the onshore Kollsnes plant near Bergen.

Using a specific floating wind project was hoped to help overcome some of the power constraint issues around Bergen as demand in Norway ramps up.

Equinor’s Trollvind project was born out of power necessity

Siri Kindem, vice president of renewables Norway, said: “We appreciate all the positive response towards Trollvind from politicians, suppliers, and authorities.

“Trollvind was a bold industrial plan to solve pressing issues concerning electrification of oil and gas installations, bringing much needed power to the Bergen-area, while accelerating floating offshore wind power in Norway.

“Unfortunately, we no longer see a way forward to deliver on our original concept of having an operational wind farm well before 2030.”

The offshore wind sector is facing major costs over inflation – coupled with downward price pressure from auctions like the CfD in the UK.

Meanwhile, as floating wind is on the rise, the supply chain has capacity problems.

Equinor said rising costs have challenged the original thinking around Trollvind – that it would not require any financial support – and it is therefore no longer commercial.

The firm also pointed to challenges in technical solution, with the technology not being available.

Despite the setback, Equinor said the knowledge and learnings will be applied to other projects.

