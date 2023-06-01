SSE hits 100th turbine milestone at Seagreen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Construction of the Seagreen wind project is nearing completion, passing the century mark this week.

Co-developer SSE Renewables announced via LinkedIn on Thursday that the 100th turbine had now been successfully installed at the project around 20 miles off the coast of Angus.

A joint venture between TotalEnergies (51%) and SSE Renewables (49%), Seagreen will be Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed foundation offshore wind farm once complete.

SSE said the completion of the milestone unit was “testament to the hard work and determination of everyone involved in the installation process”.

Just 14 more turbines await installation before this phase of construction is complete.

Seaway7 installed the final foundation at the scheme in April, concluding its portion o the 18-month installation campaign.

The final, 114th jacket foundation was successfully installed by the Saipem 7000 crane vessel, which has been deployed for to lift each of the 2,000-tonne foundations into place.

Last week the firm shared footage of a Minke whale making a surprise visit to one of the units while installation work was carried out.

When complete, the 1.1-GW wind farm off the Angus coast will be capable of generating around 5,000 GWh of renewable energy annually – enough to power more than 1.6m UK homes.

First power was achieved from the £3 billion project last August, with full commercial operations expected to begin later this year.