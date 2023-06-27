UK done ‘whole world a favour’ by bringing down cost of offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK done ‘whole world a favour’ by bringing down cost of offshore wind

Tim Pick commended the UK offshore wind industry for its steady cost reductions during an event in Aberdeen on Tuesday.
By Hamish Penman
27/06/2023, 12:41 pm Updated: 27/06/2023, 10:23 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by All-Energyoffshore wind cost UK
Offshore wind champion Tim Pick.

The government’s offshore wind champion says the UK has “done the whole world a favour” by proving that the technology can be price competitive.

“Maybe we’ve gone a bit too far on the aggressive price based auctions,” he conceded though, highlighting the need for a “rebalancing” of the market.

Westminster’s Contract for Difference (CfD) mechanism has been widely praised for helping to gradually reducing the cost of offshore wind deployment.

But with inflationary pressures gripping the sector there is a growing feeling that prices have fallen too far with renewables companies now struggling to turn a profit.

The scheme has also attracted criticism for focussing too much on cost, rather than promoting local content and the supply chain.

Balancing price, jobs and growth

Since the publication of his UK Government ordered report on the health of the wind sector earlier this year, Mr Pick has been travelling the length and breadth of the country presenting his findings.

Speaking at an Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) event at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, he said: “In general, offshore wind is a very positive story about a 20 year growth. The UK has been has done the whole world a favour in bringing down the cost of offshore wind.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables
Turbine jacket installation at the Beatrice Offshore Windfarm.

“That’s through scale and innovation, it’s not through auction design – they have effectively pushed that by being aggressive and I think maybe we’ve gone a bit too far on the aggressive price based auctions.

“From my perspective there is a need for a sort of rebalancing of this now – there needs to be a more robust conversation about the trade-off between price, jobs and growth etc.”

He also used his speech to promote the importance of “non-price factors” in CfD awards, and described the timing of auctions as a “big problem for the supply chain”.

Questions to be asked over supply chain impact

OEUK’s business breakfast, entitled Wind: Powering the UK offshore future, also featured speakers from Ocean Winds, Proserv, Shell and Flotation Energy.

Katy Heidenreich, the trade body’s supply chain and people director, opened the event, drawing attention to the UK’s poor record on using local content in offshore wind projects.

She said: “The opportunity in front of us is huge. We have an energy supply chain with over 50 years of expertise in delivering large-scale oil and gas projects, and a workforce that will be vital to delivering the UK’s ambitious offshore wind programme.

supply chain carbon storage uk © Supplied by OGUK
Katy Heidenreich

“However, we are facing significant challenges. The size of the UK supply chain, indeed the global supply chain, isn’t nearly big enough to deliver the targets we are aiming for. The growth in wind power won’t happen unless the supply chain grows as well.

“For a country with a proud maritime and industrial heritage, it’s right that questions are asked as to why so much of what we need to build our wind farms is increasingly shipped in from countries many thousands of miles away and supporting other economies.

“The supply chain cannot invest in capacity unless they have a framework to show they can make money before they invest. Developers can’t take the cost inflation risk unless they see mechanisms to recover the cost. These new realities aren’t yet reflected in policies.”

