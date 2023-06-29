Kent wins contract for work on BP offshore wind farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Kent wins contract for work on BP offshore wind farms

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
29/06/2023, 2:39 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by RMIPost Thumbnail

Engineering giant Kent has won a contract to support the development of two BP (LON: BP) offshore wind farms in Irish Sea.

The group will carry out for the front-end engineering design (FEED) work for the Morgan and Mona projects, with an option for an extension to the detailed design of turbine foundations.

It follows the award of a contract to Kent for the Morven wind farm, which is also being developed by BP, alongside partner EnBW.

All three of the projects are fixed-bottom and will be located in the Irish Sea, spanning a combined area of around 800 km2.

They are expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of around 3.4 million homes.

FEED work is due to last 6 months, and will involve engineering design work that informs foundation selection, demonstrates feasibility, and provides a robust design to manage project risk and engagement with fabrication and T&I contractors.

Cerianne Cummings, Kent’s market director for offshore wind, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this project, allowing us to continue to support BP and EnBW in the development of these leading-edge sites in the Irish Sea. Securing this project is a testament to our commitment to supporting the UK’s target of generating 50GW of power from offshore wind by 2030, alongside BP and EnBW.”

Morgan and Mona, both of which were secured in the Crown Estate’s leasing round in 2021, will make a decent dent in the UK’s target for 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Kent is currently also undertaking the design for a further 7 GW in new UK projects.

