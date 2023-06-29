Kent wins contract for work on BP offshore wind farms

Engineering giant Kent has won a contract to support the development of two BP (LON: BP) offshore wind farms in Irish Sea.

The group will carry out for the front-end engineering design (FEED) work for the Morgan and Mona projects, with an option for an extension to the detailed design of turbine foundations.

It follows the award of a contract to Kent for the Morven wind farm, which is also being developed by BP, alongside partner EnBW.

All three of the projects are fixed-bottom and will be located in the Irish Sea, spanning a combined area of around 800 km2.

They are expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of around 3.4 million homes.

FEED work is due to last 6 months, and will involve engineering design work that informs foundation selection, demonstrates feasibility, and provides a robust design to manage project risk and engagement with fabrication and T&I contractors.

Cerianne Cummings, Kent’s market director for offshore wind, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this project, allowing us to continue to support BP and EnBW in the development of these leading-edge sites in the Irish Sea. Securing this project is a testament to our commitment to supporting the UK’s target of generating 50GW of power from offshore wind by 2030, alongside BP and EnBW.”

Morgan and Mona, both of which were secured in the Crown Estate’s leasing round in 2021, will make a decent dent in the UK’s target for 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Kent is currently also undertaking the design for a further 7 GW in new UK projects.