Doris wins five-year BP work on offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Doris wins five-year BP work on offshore wind

“Drawing on the expertise of our international offices and Doris’ vision to make renewable energies possible, we look forward to partnering with BP to execute key projects in the BP offshore wind portfolio.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/09/2023, 11:38 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by CHPVPicture shows; Wind turbines. CHPV. Supplied by CHPV
Picture shows; Wind turbines. CHPV. Supplied by CHPV

BP has awarded a framework agreement for engineering services on offshore wind projects to Doris.

The five-year contract covers BP’s global operations.

“Doris is pleased to be awarded this global agreement by BP, a leading developer in the energy industry,” said the project management company’s chief commercial officer Christophe Sarri.

“Drawing on the expertise of our international offices and Doris’ vision to make renewable energies possible, we look forward to partnering with BP to execute key projects in the BP offshore wind portfolio.”

Doris has been working on offshore wind for 20 years. The company expects to provide its experience in established and growing markets to BP, in addition to its international footprint.

The work will cover concept development, front-end engineering and design (FEED), pre-FEED and detailed design.

Doris said that, working with its strategic partner Turner & Townsend, it would assist BP in achieving its goal of 50 GW of net renewable generating capacity globally by 2030.

The company signed a master services framework agreement with Equinor in June for offshore wind and low carbon projects. The five-year agreement covered owner’s engineering and design services.

Doris began its offshore wind operations in the UK. It has subsequently worked on more than 90 GW of projects, in more than 17 countries.

BlueFloat Energy and Renantis named Doris as principal designer for the Broadshore and Bellrock floating offshore wind projects in August. The two wind farms will have cumulative capacity of 2.1 GW. The UK awarded these licences under the 2022 ScotWind leasing round.

BP also won an area under the ScotWind offering, with the 2.9 GW Morven lease area.

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts