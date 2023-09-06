Doris wins five-year BP work on offshore wind

BP has awarded a framework agreement for engineering services on offshore wind projects to Doris.

The five-year contract covers BP’s global operations.

“Doris is pleased to be awarded this global agreement by BP, a leading developer in the energy industry,” said the project management company’s chief commercial officer Christophe Sarri.

“Drawing on the expertise of our international offices and Doris’ vision to make renewable energies possible, we look forward to partnering with BP to execute key projects in the BP offshore wind portfolio.”

Doris has been working on offshore wind for 20 years. The company expects to provide its experience in established and growing markets to BP, in addition to its international footprint.

The work will cover concept development, front-end engineering and design (FEED), pre-FEED and detailed design.

Doris said that, working with its strategic partner Turner & Townsend, it would assist BP in achieving its goal of 50 GW of net renewable generating capacity globally by 2030.

The company signed a master services framework agreement with Equinor in June for offshore wind and low carbon projects. The five-year agreement covered owner’s engineering and design services.

Doris began its offshore wind operations in the UK. It has subsequently worked on more than 90 GW of projects, in more than 17 countries.

BlueFloat Energy and Renantis named Doris as principal designer for the Broadshore and Bellrock floating offshore wind projects in August. The two wind farms will have cumulative capacity of 2.1 GW. The UK awarded these licences under the 2022 ScotWind leasing round.

BP also won an area under the ScotWind offering, with the 2.9 GW Morven lease area.