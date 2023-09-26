Flotation submits planning docs for Celtic Sea floating wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Flotation submits planning docs for Celtic Sea floating wind

By Andrew Dykes
26/09/2023, 10:04 am
© Supplied by White CrossSaunton Sands, North Devon, where the cable will make landfall.
Saunton Sands, North Devon, where the cable will make landfall.

The joint venture behind the White Cross offshore wind project has submitted an onshore planning application to North Devon Council.

Backed by Cobra and Flotation Energy, the proposed 100-MW White Cross scheme will consist of between six and eight floating wind turbines moored around 30 miles off the coast of Hartland Point in Devon.

The partners secured acreage for the site as part of the Crown Estate’s 2021 ‘Test and Demonstration’ round designed to support the development and commercialisation of floating technologies in the Celtic Sea.

The latest submissions covers White Cross’ proposed cable landfall at Saunton Sands, where it will connecting to the electricity grid at East Yelland substation. In view of this, the proposals include a new onshore substation unit close to the existing substation.

The partners said that the associated cable route has been selected based on “extensive consultation and feedback” with locals.

Flotation Energy projects director Al Rayner said: “White Cross will play an essential role in testing new and innovative technologies to support the burgeoning floating offshore wind industry in the UK. We have been developing this site since 2020 and this consent application is a huge milestone.

“On track to start generating energy in 2027, the success of White Cross and similar projects provides significant opportunities for the UK to reap the associated economic benefits whilst also tackling climate change. It also helps secure the UK’s continued position as a world leader in offshore wind development.”

A spokesperson from Cobra said: “We are delighted to take the next step in the development of White Cross, project that aims to provide secure supply and providing sustainable energy for the UK and beyond.

“Our partnership with Flotation Energy is founded on previous floating wind success, and utilising our shared knowledge and understanding will provide significant advantage as we build an efficient and high-quality pipeline of developments.”

A separate offshore consent application which was submitted to the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) earlier this year, with both applications now part of the formal consultation process.

Comments on either can be made formally via the appropriate authority’s application portal. Comments on the onshore application should be made to North Devon Council and comments on the offshore application should be made to the MMO.

Full commercial operations are slated for 2026-27, according to the project website.

A 4GW leasing round for new acreage across the Celtic Sea is expected to be formally launched by the Crown Estate later this year.

