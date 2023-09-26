Flotation submits planning docs for Celtic Sea floating wind

The joint venture behind the White Cross offshore wind project has submitted an onshore planning application to North Devon Council.

Backed by Cobra and Flotation Energy, the proposed 100-MW White Cross scheme will consist of between six and eight floating wind turbines moored around 30 miles off the coast of Hartland Point in Devon.

The partners secured acreage for the site as part of the Crown Estate’s 2021 ‘Test and Demonstration’ round designed to support the development and commercialisation of floating technologies in the Celtic Sea.

The latest submissions covers White Cross’ proposed cable landfall at Saunton Sands, where it will connecting to the electricity grid at East Yelland substation. In view of this, the proposals include a new onshore substation unit close to the existing substation.

The partners said that the associated cable route has been selected based on “extensive consultation and feedback” with locals.

Flotation Energy projects director Al Rayner said: “White Cross will play an essential role in testing new and innovative technologies to support the burgeoning floating offshore wind industry in the UK. We have been developing this site since 2020 and this consent application is a huge milestone.

“On track to start generating energy in 2027, the success of White Cross and similar projects provides significant opportunities for the UK to reap the associated economic benefits whilst also tackling climate change. It also helps secure the UK’s continued position as a world leader in offshore wind development.”

A spokesperson from Cobra said: “We are delighted to take the next step in the development of White Cross, project that aims to provide secure supply and providing sustainable energy for the UK and beyond.

“Our partnership with Flotation Energy is founded on previous floating wind success, and utilising our shared knowledge and understanding will provide significant advantage as we build an efficient and high-quality pipeline of developments.”

A separate offshore consent application which was submitted to the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) earlier this year, with both applications now part of the formal consultation process.

Comments on either can be made formally via the appropriate authority’s application portal. Comments on the onshore application should be made to North Devon Council and comments on the offshore application should be made to the MMO.

Full commercial operations are slated for 2026-27, according to the project website.

A 4GW leasing round for new acreage across the Celtic Sea is expected to be formally launched by the Crown Estate later this year.