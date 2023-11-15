‘Unfavourable’ weather hits wind power production at SSE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

‘Unfavourable’ weather hits wind power production at SSE

By PA
15/11/2023, 5:21 pm Updated: 15/11/2023, 5:22 pm
© Andrew Dykes/DCT MediaSSE Renewables signage at Floating Offshore Wind 2023. PJ Live.
SSE Renewables signage at Floating Offshore Wind 2023. PJ Live.

Energy company SSE (LON: SSE) doubled down on its outlook for the year even as poor weather conditions and delays to a wind farm hit power production at the company’s renewables arm.

SSE said it has seen a big drop in production from its onshore wind farms, down from 1.2 terawatt hours (TWh) in the first six months of last year to 788 gigawatt hours (GWh).

It was not enough to offset a big rise in the electricity coming from the company’s offshore wind turbines, as it brought more turbines online during the period.

SSE said “unfavourable weather conditions” had led “to a shortfall against planned output”.

It also had to deal with delays at the Seagreen wind farm off the coast of Angus in Scotland, meaning that total production was around planned levels.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables
The Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast.

That wind farm is now fully operational so, should the weather conditions be normal for the rest of the year, production will recover, SSE said.

SSE operating losses narrow

Despite the drop-off in production, the renewables arm benefited from higher prices in its hedges – buying power in advance – with reported operating losses narrowing from £36.8 million to £23.7 million in the period.

It added to profits of £287.3 million at its electricity transmission arm and £120.1 million at the distribution arm, which run electricity grids.

The thermal and gas storage arm, which operate gas-powered electricity plants, recorded a profit of £143.3 million.

Overall the company swung from a pre-tax loss of £511 million to a £573.3 million profit.

Chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said: “Our performance in the first half of 2023/24 demonstrates SSE’s well-balanced business mix and our ability to adapt and create value while maintaining capital discipline in a fast-evolving energy landscape.

“With an enduring broad political consensus behind the need to build the electricity infrastructure required for net zero, a supportive power price outlook, balance sheet strength underpinned by world-class assets and unrivalled optionality across the clean energy value chain, we have increased confidence in our earnings forecasts not only for this year, but out to 2026/27.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts