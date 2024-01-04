Offshore wind’s Tim Pick ‘ genuinely shocked’ to win MBE in honours list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Offshore wind’s Tim Pick ‘ genuinely shocked’ to win MBE in honours list

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
04/01/2024, 12:15 pm
Offshore wind stalwart Tim Pick says he’s “genuinely shocked” to have been awarded MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Mr Pick produced a landmark report into the sector in 2023 after being appointed the UK’s first “Offshore Wind Champion” by the government the prior year.

Among the findings were key recommendations around cutting red tape for the sector around grid constraints and improving the UK’s contracts for difference auction system, as well as an overhaul of the UK’s ports and infrastructure.

The MBE has been awarded for services to the offshore wind industry.

He told Energy Voice: “As I’ve said before being appointed as Offshore Wind Champion fundamentally changed my life – in a good way!

“I was genuinely shocked when the letter about this honour landed on my doorstep. Offshore wind is – and the acceleration taskforce was – very much about teamwork.

“The letter from the Cabinet Office makes clear that this comes with a commitment to act as a role model going forward, something I very much intend to do.”

Tim Pick joins others including Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke for her charitable work, sport star Lionesses Lauren Hemp and Mary Earps and radio DJ Steve Wright in becoming MBE.

 

