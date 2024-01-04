Offshore wind’s Tim Pick ‘ genuinely shocked’ to win MBE in honours list

Offshore wind stalwart Tim Pick says he’s “genuinely shocked” to have been awarded MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Mr Pick produced a landmark report into the sector in 2023 after being appointed the UK’s first “Offshore Wind Champion” by the government the prior year.

Among the findings were key recommendations around cutting red tape for the sector around grid constraints and improving the UK’s contracts for difference auction system, as well as an overhaul of the UK’s ports and infrastructure.

The MBE has been awarded for services to the offshore wind industry.

He told Energy Voice: “As I’ve said before being appointed as Offshore Wind Champion fundamentally changed my life – in a good way!

“I was genuinely shocked when the letter about this honour landed on my doorstep. Offshore wind is – and the acceleration taskforce was – very much about teamwork.

“The letter from the Cabinet Office makes clear that this comes with a commitment to act as a role model going forward, something I very much intend to do.”

Tim Pick joins others including Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke for her charitable work, sport star Lionesses Lauren Hemp and Mary Earps and radio DJ Steve Wright in becoming MBE.