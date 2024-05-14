HSE warning over offshore wind gangways after serious injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

HSE warning over offshore wind gangways after serious injuries

By Mathew Perry
14/05/2024, 11:07 am Updated: 14/05/2024, 11:13 am
© Supplied by OrstedA motion compensated gangway attached to a turbine at the Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm.
A motion compensated gangway attached to a turbine at the Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has issued a warning over the safety of gangways used to connect service vessels to offshore wind turbines.

The HSE said the notice regarding the motion compensated gangways (MCGs) follows recent incidents in UK waters which caused “serious injury”.

The safety regulator issued a similar alert last week after a wind turbine technician was injured by a service lift.

While MCGs have been used in the oil and gas industry for years, the HSE said the rapid growth of the wind energy sector has led to a surge in MCG use and a wider range of manufacturers and suppliers.

This growth has also seen more vessel owners and operators installing them for offshore access, the HSE said.

Offshore wind gangways

The HSE said the MCGs pose a risk of entrapment and shearing, and falls from height, and issued guidance to windfarm and service vessel operators on ways to mitigate risk.

This includes conducting a risk assessment, including the risk of workers falling or stumbling as a result of sudden movements of the system or vessel.

The HSE said if the risks from entrapment or fall from height are still present on any MCG in use or being considered for use then further risk reduction measure will be required.

© Supplied by Canva Stock
Offshore wind turbines and an offshore support vessel.

“If additional risk reduction measures require modifications or alterations to the gangway system then appropriate collaboration will be required between the operator or duty holder ,vessel owner or operator, and the system manufacturer,” the HSE said.

The HSE also said operators should ensure that any gangway auto-retraction function provides suitable audible and visible warnings which “allow users sufficient time to make themselves safe before the auto-retraction function activates”.

Windfarm operators should also provide workers with adequate training, and ensure MCG owners or operators have an appropriate inspection and maintenance regime in place.

Offshore wind safety

The HSE alerts come amid union concerns about the safety of workers in the rapidly growing offshore wind sector.

Offshore wind health and safety organisation G+ recorded 350 safety incidents in the UK in 2022, down slightly on the previous year but significantly above the next highest country Taiwan.

Last year, the HSE revealed it has just four inspectors dedicated to offshore wind, compared to around 120 for offshore oil and gas.

At the time, the RMT said the number of inspectors assigned to cover offshore wind was “clear evidence” of the need for better regulation in offshore renewables.

The RMT union first raised concerns about a “regulatory void” in the industry following the death of a worker on a floating offshore drilling rig in the North Sea.

