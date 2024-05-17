Ripple Energy powers up Kirk Hill wind farm, prepares 60MW share offering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Ripple Energy powers up Kirk Hill wind farm, prepares 60MW share offering

By Michael Behr
17/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Red RocketRenewables group Ripple Energy has powered up its Kirk Hill wind farm and is now looking to deliver its largest cooperatively owned clean energy project.

Renewables group Ripple Energy has powered up its Kirk Hill wind farm and is now looking to deliver its largest cooperatively owned clean energy project.

The newly commissioned eight-turbine 18MW site in Ayrshire was developed by ESB. The project is co-owned by 5,600 members of the public and small businesses, which collectively raised £13.2m to build it in 2022.

Co-investment came from Greater Manchester based property management company Bruntwood.

Over its lifetime, Ripple expects nearly £3m of funds generated through the sale of green energy from the site will be awarded to local organisations, the Dailly Community Development Trust and the North Carrick Community Benefit Company.

The company is now looking for households and businesses to become a shareholders in the 60MW Whitelaw Brae wind farm in the Scottish Borders, Ripple’s fourth project. The application window due to close at the end of the month.

Ripple Energy chief projects officer Simon Peltenburg told Energy Voice: “I would love to put the challenge out there – I think this is the biggest cooperatively owned renewable energy project in the world. I’m going to put that challenge out there, anyone to prove me wrong.”

Whitelaw Brae

The 14-turbine site is being developed by BayWa near Tweedsmuir and has secured all consents and a grid connection.

With early works, such as creating the site entrance, complete, construction is due to begin in earnest in autumn, with commercial operations expected towards the end of 2026.Once finished, it will be able to generate power to cover the needs of 50,000 homes.

“What demonstrating is that the days where cooperative or community energy needs to be small turbines or small projects are over,” Peltenberg said. “We live in a digital age, we can connect people across the UK.

“If we are to reach net zero, we need to engage consumers. Net zero can’t be forced upon consumers, the best way to engage consumers in energy is to give them the ability to be generators.”

Cooperative ownership

Ripple Energy acts as a bridge between a distributed community of shareholders who collectively own a renewable energy project.

The shareholders receive a portion of the electricity, which is used to offset a proportion of their energy bills.

Ripple started with a single 2.5MW turbine pilot project in South Wales.

900 households and small businesses raised £2 million to buy into the Graig Fatha co-op share in 2020. Additional capital came from a private investor and a £1mn grant from the Welsh government.

The project started generating power in March 2022.

In addition, the company has the 40MW Derril Water solar farm in Devon under development. With its share offer made last year, RES is developing the project, which is set to enter construction next month before generating power towards the end of the year.

A total of 9,000 members bought into the project, raising £20m, “by far the single largest coop share raise in British history for anything,” Peltenburg said.

He added that Derril Water’s success is fuelling Ripple’s ambitions for Whitelaw Brae.

“We believe Whitelaw could well be the largest cooperatively owned energy project in the world – we know that is the case for UK, because just 18MW for Kirk Hill did it, so 60MW is absolutely massive.”

