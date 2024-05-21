Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy secures second multi-million pound deal with Sumitomo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy secures second multi-million pound deal with Sumitomo

By Mathew Perry
21/05/2024, 7:43 am
© Stuart Butlersumitomo highlands cable factory
The Sumitomo factory will be built on land at Pitcalzean, adjacent to the Port of Nigg.

Aberdeen-headquartered Three60 Energy has announced a second multi-million pound deal with Sumitomo Electric for work on a planned high voltage cable factory near Inverness.

Three60 will supply cable handling equipment for the Sumitomo facility, which is planned for a site adjacent to the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth.

The full scope includes gantry crane systems, cable tensioners, and both indoor and outdoor cable path lines.

Three60 said the indoor and outdoor path lines will allow cable transportation throughout the factory and to the external storage and testing facilities.

© Supplied by Three60 Energy
An visualisation of the crane gantry systems Three60 Energy will supply for the Sumitomo high voltage cable factory in the Highlands.

The deal follows a separate multi-million pound contract to supply cable storage carousels announced in February.

Both contracts will be delivered from Three60’s manufacturing facilities in Glasgow before being transported to the Port of Nigg for assembly and testing.

Sumitomo will take delivery of the first components from the second quarter of 2025, Three60 said.

Three60 Energy group chief executive officer Walter Thain said the second contract award from Sumitomo is a testament to the growing positive relationship between the two firms.

“It is a clear indication of the trust and confidence that [Sumitomo] has in Three60’s capabilities within the Scottish supply chain and showcases our advanced cross-sector engineering capabilities,” Mr Thain said.

Walter Thain, chief executive of Three60 Energy

“The economic and employment benefits stemming from this collaboration will resonate throughout the region, as we continue to support local talent and contribute to Scotland’s thriving energy landscape, fostering a sustainable future for all.”

Sumitomo Highlands cable factory

Japanese firm Sumitomo Electric held a ground breaking ceremony for its £350 million subsea cable factory on the Cromarty Firth last week.

The firm expects to be producing high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable at the site from the third quarter of 2026.

Sumitomo estimates it will provide up to 150 jobs at the Nigg facility, which will provide cables for huge offshore wind projects off Scotland’s shores as part of the ScotWind leasing round.

