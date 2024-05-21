Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy secures second multi-million pound deal with Sumitomo

Aberdeen-headquartered Three60 Energy has announced a second multi-million pound deal with Sumitomo Electric for work on a planned high voltage cable factory near Inverness.

Three60 will supply cable handling equipment for the Sumitomo facility, which is planned for a site adjacent to the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth.

The full scope includes gantry crane systems, cable tensioners, and both indoor and outdoor cable path lines.

Three60 said the indoor and outdoor path lines will allow cable transportation throughout the factory and to the external storage and testing facilities.

The deal follows a separate multi-million pound contract to supply cable storage carousels announced in February.

Both contracts will be delivered from Three60’s manufacturing facilities in Glasgow before being transported to the Port of Nigg for assembly and testing.

Sumitomo will take delivery of the first components from the second quarter of 2025, Three60 said.

Three60 Energy group chief executive officer Walter Thain said the second contract award from Sumitomo is a testament to the growing positive relationship between the two firms.

“It is a clear indication of the trust and confidence that [Sumitomo] has in Three60’s capabilities within the Scottish supply chain and showcases our advanced cross-sector engineering capabilities,” Mr Thain said.

“The economic and employment benefits stemming from this collaboration will resonate throughout the region, as we continue to support local talent and contribute to Scotland’s thriving energy landscape, fostering a sustainable future for all.”

Sumitomo Highlands cable factory

Japanese firm Sumitomo Electric held a ground breaking ceremony for its £350 million subsea cable factory on the Cromarty Firth last week.

The firm expects to be producing high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable at the site from the third quarter of 2026.

Sumitomo estimates it will provide up to 150 jobs at the Nigg facility, which will provide cables for huge offshore wind projects off Scotland’s shores as part of the ScotWind leasing round.