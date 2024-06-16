Xodus launches offshore renewables engineering arm Evolv Energies

Energy consultancy firm Xodus has launched a new dedicated offshore renewables engineering arm called Evolv Energies.

The Aberdeen-based firm said establishing Evolv will strengthen its offshore capabilities and deliver broader engineering services as renewables projects ramp up globally.

The new entity will target energy transition contracts in the concept technology and engineering design stages of offshore renewables projects.

Evolv will work closely with Xodus, which will retain its focus on strategic consultancy from early project development to operations and maintenance.

The newly formed Evolv will aim to recruit 150 people by the end of 2025, Xodus said.

Xodus chief executive officer Steve Swindells said Evolv will fill a gap in the emerging renewables market.

“We’ve heard from customers that the renewables market needs a new engineering offering that will unlock the vast opportunity for offshore wind,” Mr Swindells said.

“Nearly 8,000 new UK wind turbines and close to 81,000 new wind turbines around the globe will be required to meet targets by 2050.

© Supplied by Flotation Energy

“Therefore, we know there’s a gap in the market for us as countries around the world increasingly explore energy transition opportunities, and Evolv Energies is well placed to deliver what our clients are needing.”

Mr Swindells said Evolv represents a “natural progression” of the strengths of Xodus.

Incoming Evolv Energies vice president Chris Finnigan said the new firm will enable renewable developments to be “fast-tracked”.

“Our multi-discipline engineers specialise in the lifecycle of offshore renewables developments and will add value at every stage, bringing friendly challenge when it’s helpful to project success,” Mr Finnigan said.

“Our aim is to offer an enhanced way of technically de-risking projects and reaching the optimum offshore renewable solution through the skills, capabilities and experience of our wider group companies.

“This new, targeted engineering service will enable the infrastructure sectors and the wider energy transition market.”

Xodus Group

Speaking to Energy Voice, Xodus foreshadowed the launch of an offshore wind focused unit in September last year.

Xodus – backed by engineering giant Subsea 7 – has been closely involved with the development of offshore wind projects in the UK.

In recent years it provided services or support to clients who won around 16GW of the initial 28GW ScotWind capacity.

Xodus also advised on the development and subsequent bidding process for the recent Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) round, aiding four out of five innovation winners.

In the US, it also worked with half of the winners in the major New York Bight auction, which could see up to 7GW of projects eventually installed.