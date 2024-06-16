Xodus launches offshore renewables engineering arm Evolv Energies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Xodus launches offshore renewables engineering arm Evolv Energies

By Mathew Perry
17/06/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by Darrell Benns/DC ThoXodus Aberdeen
Xodus Group boss Steve Swindell outside the company's Capitol Building office on Union St, Aberdeen.

Energy consultancy firm Xodus has launched a new dedicated offshore renewables engineering arm called Evolv Energies.

The Aberdeen-based firm said establishing Evolv will strengthen its offshore capabilities and deliver broader engineering services as renewables projects ramp up globally.

The new entity will target energy transition contracts in the concept technology and engineering design stages of offshore renewables projects.

Evolv will work closely with Xodus, which will retain its focus on strategic consultancy from early project development to operations and maintenance.

The newly formed Evolv will aim to recruit 150 people by the end of 2025, Xodus said.

Xodus chief executive officer Steve Swindells said Evolv will fill a gap in the emerging renewables market.

“We’ve heard from customers that the renewables market needs a new engineering offering that will unlock the vast opportunity for offshore wind,” Mr Swindells said.

“Nearly 8,000 new UK wind turbines and close to 81,000 new wind turbines around the globe will be required to meet targets by 2050.

© Supplied by Flotation Energy
A floating offshore wind turbine at the Kincardine windfarm off Aberdeen.

“Therefore, we know there’s a gap in the market for us as countries around the world increasingly explore energy transition opportunities, and Evolv Energies is well placed to deliver what our clients are needing.”

Mr Swindells said Evolv represents a “natural progression” of the strengths of Xodus.

Incoming Evolv Energies vice president Chris Finnigan said the new firm will enable renewable developments to be “fast-tracked”.

“Our multi-discipline engineers specialise in the lifecycle of offshore renewables developments and will add value at every stage, bringing friendly challenge when it’s helpful to project success,” Mr Finnigan said.

“Our aim is to offer an enhanced way of technically de-risking projects and reaching the optimum offshore renewable solution through the skills, capabilities and experience of our wider group companies.

“This new, targeted engineering service will enable the infrastructure sectors and the wider energy transition market.”

Xodus Group

Speaking to Energy Voice, Xodus foreshadowed the launch of an offshore wind focused unit in September last year.

Xodus – backed by engineering giant Subsea 7 – has been closely involved with the development of offshore wind projects in the UK.

In recent years it provided services or support to clients who won around 16GW of the initial 28GW ScotWind capacity.

Xodus also advised on the development and subsequent bidding process for the recent Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) round, aiding four out of five innovation winners.

In the US, it also worked with half of the winners in the major New York Bight auction, which could see up to 7GW of projects eventually installed.

