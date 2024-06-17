First monopile finished for East Anglia Three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

First monopile finished for East Anglia Three

By Lauren Sutherland
17/06/2024, 12:43 pm
© Supplied by Windar RenovablesEast Anglia Three monopile

Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables have completed the first monopile for ScottishPower Renewable’s up-to-1.4GW East Anglia Three offshore windfarm.

The project will use a total of 45 monopiles, which are expected to take a total of 15 months to complete, or approximately 900,000 hours.

The first monopile measures 84 metres in length, 10.5 metres in diameter and weighs 1,800 tonnes.

The foundation was produced at Navantia’s shipyard in Fene, Spain, where it is now being kept in storage.

The partners signed the deal to produce the monopiles in April 2023.

The 2.9GW East Anglia Three complex is one of three schemes in the East Anglia Hub, which has an estimated worth of £6.5 billion.

The scheme itself is expected to power approximately 1.3 million homes, making a significant contribution to the 50GW by 2030 efforts.

This will involve 95 offshore turbines, and an estimated creation of 2,300 jobs during the construction period. Onshore construction began in 2022, with offshore work expected to begin this year ahead of commissioning in 2026.

Hughes Subsea recently won a contract to undertake unexploded ordnance (UXO) identification and clearance for East Anglia Three, covering an area of around 305 km2 across the project’s site in the Southern North Sea.

UAE-based group Masdar farmed into the project as part of a €15bn investment in offshore wind and green hydrogen projects.

