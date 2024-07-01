UK could get £57 billion economic boost by going green, CBI says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK could get £57 billion economic boost by going green, CBI says

01/07/2024, 7:38 am
© BloombergA wind turbine in a field near the Drax Power Station, operated by Drax Group Plc, near Selby, UK, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Photographer: Dominic Lipinski/Bloomberg
Britain’s next government must put net zero at the heart of its economic plans if it is to deliver the surge in growth that the country desperately needs, the CBI employers group said.

A £57 billion economic boost by the end of the parliament in 2030 would be the prize if the winner of the July 4 election makes eliminating carbon emissions “part of a revitalized pitch for brand Britain,” the CBI said.

Its call comes just days before the general election, with the Labour opposition on course to secure a large majority that would potentially give it the legislative freedom to make significant change.

The party had planned £28 billion a year of green investment but scaled that back to just £23.7 billion over five years on concerns about the dire state of the public finances. The Conservative Party has also watered down some of its own green transition plans to spare households higher costs.

“No more prevarication, no more rowed back commitments. Whoever forms the next government has to let the world know it’s serious about the investment opportunities from net zero and that we’re in this for the long-haul,” CBI Chief Executive Rain Newton-Smith will say in a speech on Monday at a City & Financial Global climate summit in London. “Make decisions and stick to them.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer has said he is hoping stronger growth allows the party to deliver it bigger ambitions. He wants the UK to be the fastest-expanding economy in the Group of Seven, saying he would like to get to 2.5% a year. The UK has averaged just 1.6% annual growth since 2010.

Offshore wind turbines at the Scroby Sands Wind Farm, operated by E.ON SE, near Great Yarmouth, UK, on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Analysis by the CBI found that the UK’s net zero sector grew by 9% in 2023, a year when the broader UK economy grew just 0.1%. Newton-Smith said the figures highlighted “the cost of falling behind in the global race for cheaper, more reliable, more efficient energy.”

She added that the next government “can’t be pro-growth and deliver for our people and communities, without being pro-green.”

The CBI set out other steps to achieve green growth:

  • Create an Office for Net Zero Delivery within the Cabinet Office to coordinate between departments
  • Establish a net zero investment plan that uses public spending to crowd in private money
  • Help to scale up transformational green technologies
  • Upgrade the electricity grid at speed by tackling local objections

There has been a “deafening silence from all the parties about the issues of climate change, about biodiversity loss, net zero and our planet,” which contrasts with the “consensus case from business” for net zero as a growth opportunity, Newton-Smith said.

Separately, a survey by the Institute of Directors found that optimism among business leaders in prospects for the UK economy dropped to a four-month low in June. Investment intentions fell sharply and recruitment plans also dipped.

Anna Leach, the IoD’s chief economist, said: “This may reflect a pause in decision-making ahead of the election.”

