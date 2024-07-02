GB Energy investments could one day fund local services – Anas Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

GB Energy investments could one day fund local services – Anas Sarwar

By PA
02/07/2024, 7:15 am
© Stefan Rousseau/PA WireLabour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the Port of Greenock while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Friday May 31, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Election Labour. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the Port of Greenock while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Friday May 31, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Election Labour. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

GB Energy’s investments in infrastructure for the renewables industry could one day provide funding for local services, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said.

As the final week of campaigning before the General Election began, he sought to highlight Labour’s green prosperity plan, which the party says will create 650,000 jobs across the UK by 2030.

He said the Harland and Wolff site in Methil, Fife, had “huge potential”, as he visited alongside shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray on Monday.

He saw staff there working on creating barges for refuse materials.

The company hopes to develop and expand its site to allow for more work on structures for the offshore renewables industry, including jackets – the large underwater structures which wind turbines stand on.

Mr Sarwar said the green prosperity plan would require government investment as well as partnership with private industry.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s also, crucially, going to require collaboration and partnership with fantastic companies like Harland and Wolff, if we are to realise that full potential.”

© Supplied by PA
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar holding an ‘In Conversation’ event in Glasgow to discuss what a Labour government would mean for the people of Scotland.

Mr Sarwar continued: “What we want to do is invest in our port infrastructure, to invest in our supply chain infrastructure.

“There is huge potential in this site, for example, to ramp up that supply chain and that infrastructure, just like there is in other parts of the country as well.”

Green energy projects would deliver lower bills and provide security of supply for the UK, he said, pledging to make Scotland a “global leader”.

Part of Labour’s plans includes setting up a publicly owned energy company called GB Energy, which would be headquartered in Scotland.

The SNP have said there is a lack of clarity on what GB Energy would do.

Mr Sarwar said a Labour government would ensure its green investments provided a return for the taxpayer, adding: “One day why not look to what other models are in other parts of the world?

“Where they’re actually using those investments to actually fund their local services, these are all models we’re looking at with GB Energy.”

