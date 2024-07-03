Moray West offshore wind farm delivers first power

Ocean Winds has delivered first power from its 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm.

The first series of wind turbines produced and exported power to the National Electricity Transmission System (NETS).

The project, off the Moray Firth in northern Scotland, has 18 turbines of its planned 60 currently installed, and is nearing the end of the construction phase. It is expected to become fully operational in 2025 in line with the originally projected commercial operations date.

Following installation of all foundations, the offshore substations, and array-cables, the rest of the turbine components are currently being pre-assembled at the Port of Nigg prior to offshore installation.

At the onshore substation, construction work is being finalised on the second circuit, following commissioning of the first. The export cables are in place, buried within the pre-defined cable corridor, completing the electrical connection between the wind turbines, and the NETS at Blackhillock substation.

Construction vessels have used the ports of Invergordon and Nigg in the Cromarty Firth, whilst Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) operate from Buckie harbour in Moray.

Ocean Winds is a 50-50 joint venture between France’s Engie and Spain’s EDP Renewables.

Ocean Winds chief operating officer Bautista Rodriguez commented: “Announcing first power for Moray West in the current international context marks Ocean Winds’ commitment to successful delivery, adaptability, reactivity and resilience, as well as highlighting the tremendous work from our teams.

“With two more projects in development in the UK and Moray East already operating, we are proud to take an active and growing part in the United Kingdom’s energy transition. Our long-term presence in the Moray Firth region developing supply chain, unlocking local opportunities and generating clean energy through state-of-the-art offshore wind projects is the perfect example of what Ocean Winds is committed to delivering in its 16 secured projects worldwide.”

Project director for Moray West Pete Geddes said: “I am so proud of the Moray West project team, and our supply chain partners, which have worked tirelessly, professionally, and safely to ensure we are able to celebrate reaching the First Power milestone on Moray West.

“I am delighted that we have been able to maintain the project timeline, and I’m looking forward to a timely handover to the new Operations team in the first months of 2025. To meet UK government targets for offshore wind deployment, it is vital that policy is stable and supportive, to nurture investor confidence, and thereby avoid the risk of market and regulatory shock.”