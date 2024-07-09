UK must stop building offshore wind on “knife edge”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK must stop building offshore wind on “knife edge”

The UK needs to look beyond driving down costs for offshore wind or risk failed critical energy projects.
By Michael Behr
09/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Ocean WindsThe UK offshore wind farm moray east
The Moray East Wind Farm, close to the site of the Moray West project being developed by Ocean Winds.

The UK’s efforts to reduce the cost of large-scale renewable energy has brought major offshore wind schemes to breaking point, a major developer has warned.

As a result, projects currently in development are “on a knife edge” due to the UK government’s “obsession” with delivering renewable energy at the lowest cost possible, a senior industry leader said.

Ocean Winds UK country manager Adam Morrison argued that the UK Government needs “to end the obsession with finding the bottom of the market all the time”.

He added: “You’re bringing forward projects that are right on the knife edge, and you shouldn’t try to build massive infrastructure like this on a knife edge.

“When a small thing goes wrong, like a shock in the supply chain or regulatory change, you create failed projects and nobody wins from that.”

He noted that offshore wind developers have been trying to persuade the UK Government to turn its focus away from driving down prices offered to wind farms in the form of contracts for difference (CfDs) as its attempts to drive competition in the industry.

The previous completed allocation round, AR5, was widely decried as a failure for offshore wind.

The UK Government offered CfDs at £44 per MWh for fixed bottom wind and £116 per MWh for floating, down from the previous round. The budget was also reduced compared to AR4, down from £285m to £227m.

However, while the government pushed down prices as it aimed to secure offshore wind capacity at the lowest cost, developers were dealing with inflation and rising interest rates, increasing the breakeven costs for their projects.

This led to offshore wind developers declining to bid in the round as the prices offered weren’t enough to fund their projects.

“It hasn’t been good for the UK market,” Morrison said. “You’ve got other offshore wind markets popping up that are willing to pay market entry prices and award higher tariffs to stimulate their industries and supply chains, whereas the UK has been fixated on just trying to take us to the point where it breaks, which is not healthy.”

As more markets, such as the US and East Asia, open up for offshore wind, the UK is now competing on a global scale. Not only are supply chains becoming more stretched as limited supplies and equipment head to better paying countries, but companies have more options about where to invest their money.

The big question is, Morrison said: “Is the economic reward big enough for the amount of risk and the importance of these projects? It’s not what it should be for the amount of risk we take.”

The low prices offered in AR5 meant that the government pushed up prices offered in the results-pending AR6, including offering strike prices for fixed wind to £73 per MWh and for floating offshore wind to £176 per MWh.

CfD reform

However, broader reforms to the CfD process are also on the cards. AR7 is due in 2025 and will look beyond strike price for offshore wind developers seeking to win a contract.

The UK Government is considering introducing “sustainable industry rewards,” offering additional funds for developers taking supply chain issues and their environmental footprints into account.

However, offshore wind developers have also raised eyebrows at the proposed reforms, warning it could add complexity and risk to the process.

“The CfD has been very successful and the government should evolve it rather than do anything too revolutionary,” Morrison said.

“We’ve also got wider energy market reform above us like a dark cloud at the moment. It makes sense to look at what our energy system is changing so significantly and rapidly, it’s sensible to look at the form of it.”

However, he warned that the UK needs to avoid wasting time trying to find the “perfect” system and focus on immediate high-reward changes.

“If you’ve got capital-intensive projects, you need to give them certainty,” Morrison said. “That’s where the UK could really drop the ball, creating so much uncertainty when we’re trying to get everyone to spend money.

“There are parts of our energy market that have to be reformed that are getting beyond problematic, so there has to be reform. But there has to be a bit of political bravery to put constraints around that and make some low-regret decisions fairly quickly.

“The financial reward or the returns have to be sustainable because it ultimately affects consumer bills then it’s a sensitive topic. Nobody will build GW-scale power generation without earning a return.”

