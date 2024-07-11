Power-packed pitch for new GB Energy to be based in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Power-packed pitch for new GB Energy to be based in Highlands

Business and council chiefs have teamed up to persuade Ed Miliband to bring it north.
By Keith Findlay
11/07/2024, 10:46 am Updated: 11/07/2024, 10:53 am
Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive Colin Marr.
Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive Colin Marr.

Highland business and civic leaders have called for GB Energy to be based in the north.

GB Energy will be a new publicly owned company focused on clean energy.

It was a key plank of Labour’s manifesto going into last week’s general election.

The new government says it will “harness the power of Britain’s sun, wind, and waves to cut energy bills and deliver energy security for our country”.

And Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to have it headquartered in Scotland.

Competition for GB Energy hots up

There is a growing campaign to bring it to Aberdeen.

But there’s now a power-packed pitch from the Highlands.

Business and civic leaders including Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive Colin Marr, Highland Council CEO Derek Brown, Highlands and Islands Enterprise CEO Stuart Black, University of the Highlands and Islands director Alison Wilson and Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) CEO Calum MacPherson have written to new Energy Secretary Ed Miliband calling for GB Energy to come north.

© Supplied by ICFGF
ICFGF chief executive Calum MacPherson.

The Highlands and Islands are already home to one of two Scottish green freeports.

ICFGF is widely expected to transform the region into one of Europe’s leading green energy hubs, creating thousands of new jobs.

Explaining why GB Energy should be based in the region too, the letter to Mr Miliband says: “We were pleased to hear the government confirm their plans to create GB Energy and to locate the headquarters in Scotland.

© Global Energy Group
Wind turbine foundation structures at the Port of Nigg in Scotland.

“We are writing to outline why the Highlands of Scotland is the best location.

“As you will be aware, the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport is attracting significant international investment in assembly and manufacturing facilities to accelerate offshore wind power for the UK.

Growing clean energy hub

“A significant proportion of the UK’s wind power, both on and offshore, and the majority of pumped hydro storage schemes will be located in the Highlands

“Therefore, following transition, the majority of the UKs clean energy will be generated in the Highlands.”

‘Unique’ geography

The letter adds: “Our unique geography – with deep water, large sheltered ports and inland areas ideal for pumped hydro storage – makes the manufacture and installations required for the energy transition feasible only in our region; it cannot and will not happen elsewhere in the UK.

“Through ICFGF we are attracting inward investment at an astonishing rate, and anticipate £3.5 billion of energy-related investment and a further £12bn of investment in grid infrastructure over the coming years.

© Supplied by Port of Cromarty Firth
WindFloat turbine in Port of Cromarty Firth.

“While other parts of Scotland may present competing proposals, they will be primarily based on current energy generation, not on the generation of the future.

“As such, any other location is likely to find itself distanced from UK energy generation and associated manufacturing in the near to mid-future.

“Locating such a vital institution in the north of Scotland would also be a powerful statement as to how central government can benefit the whole UK in terms of spend and employment.”

Signing off the letter on behalf of all the signatories, Mr Marr has invited Mr Miliband to Inverness so he can see for himself “the scale and speed of investment in energy transition in both ICFGF and across the Highlands as a whole”.

