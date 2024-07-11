SSEN identifies new site for Western Isles HVDC convertor station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

SSEN identifies new site for Western Isles HVDC convertor station

By Michael Behr
11/07/2024, 1:00 pm Updated: 11/07/2024, 4:33 pm
© Supplied by SSEN TransmissionWorkers developing the Western Isles HVDC interconnector.

SSEN Transmission has identified a new site for the 1.8GW HVDC convertor station and AC substation for the Western Isles HVDC link.

The alternative position was chosen after community feedback led to the previous proposal at Creed North being discounted.

The new site is located on an area of land owned by the Stornoway Trust and Macaulay Farm on Arnish Moor near Stornoway.

This site selection process sought to minimise community and landscape impacts throughout the development and operation of the project, whilst seeking to balance key environmental, technical and construction constraints.

Ongoing discussions with the Stornoway Trust and owners of Macaulay Farm have led to proposals to acquire the land needed for development.

The proposed land agreements with Stornoway Trust and Macaulay Farm enables SSEN Transmission to commence an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that will form a key part of the planning application for the site.

Further public consultation will take place to help inform the detailed design of the Lewis Hub site, with public events being planned for September and November 2024.

Designs are being developed to ensure minimal impact on surrounding properties and Macaulay College, a local community interest company that works with students with additional support needs.

SSEN Transmission has pledged to support Macaulay College with its plans to undertake essential building refurbishment and extension works that will create additional spaces at the college and enhance the range of activities on offer to students.

In addition, SSEN Transmission will continue to work closely with the Stornoway Trust to ensure the HVDC connector and associated infrastructure helps deliver real benefit to communities on Lewis and the Western Isles.

The Western Isles link has undergone a long approval process, with the project spending decades awaiting the greenlight from Ofgem.

With the interconnector still at early stages of development, contracts for pre-construction works have been signed and SSEN is targeting 2030 to energise the project.

The link forms part of SSEN’s £20 billion Pathway to 2030 programme, which contains 26 Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment (ASTI) projects. The Western Isles link will help connect offshore wind farms to mainland Scotland and the rest of the UK, with National Grid deeming it “essential” to meet UK Government targets to deliver 50GW of power from offshore wind.

Along with the convertor station and substation, the link will use around 81km of HVDC subsea cables between the Isle of Lewis and Dundonnell on the Scottish mainland, followed by around 80km of onshore underground HVDC cable to a HVDC Converter station near Beauly.

Lead project manager for SSEN Transmission Colin Bell said: “The decision to seek an alternative location was taken in direct response to feedback from the local community, demonstrating the value of our consultation process.

“We will continue to listen and work constructively with landowner groups, residents, and stakeholders as we develop the project.”

He added: “The next step is further consultation with the local community and wider stakeholders to inform the planning and development of the project, which continues to have widespread local support reflecting its importance to the development of renewable energy in and around the Western Isles, and the significant economic and job opportunities our investment will unlock.”

