SSEN identifies new site for Western Isles HVDC convertor station

SSEN Transmission has identified a new site for the 1.8GW HVDC convertor station and AC substation for the Western Isles HVDC link.

The alternative position was chosen after community feedback led to the previous proposal at Creed North being discounted.

The new site is located on an area of land owned by the Stornoway Trust and Macaulay Farm on Arnish Moor near Stornoway.

This site selection process sought to minimise community and landscape impacts throughout the development and operation of the project, whilst seeking to balance key environmental, technical and construction constraints.

Ongoing discussions with the Stornoway Trust and owners of Macaulay Farm have led to proposals to acquire the land needed for development.

The proposed land agreements with Stornoway Trust and Macaulay Farm enables SSEN Transmission to commence an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that will form a key part of the planning application for the site.

Further public consultation will take place to help inform the detailed design of the Lewis Hub site, with public events being planned for September and November 2024.

Designs are being developed to ensure minimal impact on surrounding properties and Macaulay College, a local community interest company that works with students with additional support needs.

SSEN Transmission has pledged to support Macaulay College with its plans to undertake essential building refurbishment and extension works that will create additional spaces at the college and enhance the range of activities on offer to students.

In addition, SSEN Transmission will continue to work closely with the Stornoway Trust to ensure the HVDC connector and associated infrastructure helps deliver real benefit to communities on Lewis and the Western Isles.

The Western Isles link has undergone a long approval process, with the project spending decades awaiting the greenlight from Ofgem.

With the interconnector still at early stages of development, contracts for pre-construction works have been signed and SSEN is targeting 2030 to energise the project.

The link forms part of SSEN’s £20 billion Pathway to 2030 programme, which contains 26 Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment (ASTI) projects. The Western Isles link will help connect offshore wind farms to mainland Scotland and the rest of the UK, with National Grid deeming it “essential” to meet UK Government targets to deliver 50GW of power from offshore wind.

Along with the convertor station and substation, the link will use around 81km of HVDC subsea cables between the Isle of Lewis and Dundonnell on the Scottish mainland, followed by around 80km of onshore underground HVDC cable to a HVDC Converter station near Beauly.

Lead project manager for SSEN Transmission Colin Bell said: “The decision to seek an alternative location was taken in direct response to feedback from the local community, demonstrating the value of our consultation process.

“We will continue to listen and work constructively with landowner groups, residents, and stakeholders as we develop the project.”

He added: “The next step is further consultation with the local community and wider stakeholders to inform the planning and development of the project, which continues to have widespread local support reflecting its importance to the development of renewable energy in and around the Western Isles, and the significant economic and job opportunities our investment will unlock.”