‘Urgent action’ needed for UK to hit 2030 emissions target, CCC says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

‘Urgent action’ needed for UK to hit 2030 emissions target, CCC says

By Mathew Perry
18/07/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by DCTFlaring at Mossmorran in Fife.
Flaring at Mossmorran in Fife.

“Urgent action” is required for the UK to meet its 2030 emissions reduction targets, according to the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC).

Established by the UK government in 2008, the CCC acts as a non-departmental advisory body on climate change.

In its latest progress report, the CCC said the UK is “not on track” to hit its target to reduce emissions by 68% compared to 1990 levels.

Although the UK became the first major economy to halve its emissions since 1990, the CCC said most of the progress to date has come from phasing out coal-generated electricity.

The government consultants said the country now needs to “rapidly reduce oil and gas use” as well.

sse thermal © Supplied by SSE Thermal
File photo of SSE Thermal’s Peterhead Power Station.

The UK government is committed to legally binding targets to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and the CCC pointed to progress made by the previous Conservative government.

This included confirmation of the zero-emission vehicle mandate, leaving the Energy Charter Treaty, and a funding increase for heat pump installation programmes.

But the CCC said these policies are “not enough”, with only a third of the emissions reductions required to achieve the 2030 target “currently covered by credible plans”.

Action is needed across all sectors of the economy to make low-carbon technologies the “norm”, the CCC said.

The report follows a recent High Court decision which found the previous Conservative government’s plan to reduce emissions unlawful for a second time.

2030 emissions target ‘at risk’

Interim chair of the Climate Change Committee Professor Piers Forster said the new Labour government has an opportunity to “course correct” on emissions reduction, but will need to act quickly to “make up for lost time”.

“Action needs to extend beyond electricity, with rapid progress needed on electric cars, heat pumps and tree planting,” Professor Forster said.

“The transition to net zero can deliver investment, lower bills, and energy security.”

Taking action on delivering net zero will also help the UK “keep its place on the world stage”, Professor Forster said, and is a way for the government to “serve both the people of today and the people of tomorrow”.

© Supplied by -
One of the 100 turbines making up the giant Moray East wind farm in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Offshore Winds.

The CCC report outlined a list of ten priority policy recommendations, including action to reduce the cost of electricity, reverse recent policy rollbacks, and increase tree planting and peatland restoration.

Other recommended measures include reforms to the CfD auction rounds, implementing a skills strategy, and a strengthened emissions trading scheme to accelerate the electrification of industrial heat.

Most of the technology required to meet the 2030 target is already available, however, the scale up and roll out remains off track, the report added.

Annual offshore wind installations will need to increase by at least three times, while onshore wind installations will need to double, the CCC said.

Meanwhile, solar installations must increase by five times.

In addition, the number of existing UK homes with a heat pump installed will need to increase from around 1% today to approximately 10%, while the market share of new electric vehicles will need to increase from 16.5% last year to nearly 100%.

Labour energy and climate plans

Yesterday, the incoming Labour government outlined its energy and climate policies in the King’s Speech.

The measures included previously announced plans to establish GB Energy in Scotland as well as support for sustainable aviation fuel production and planning reforms.

Last week, Labour also announced former CCC chief executive Chris Stark will take charge of a new emissions reduction focused initiative called ‘Mission Control‘.

© Fred Duval/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband leaves Number 10 Downing street.

Stark has previously said the new UK government will require a “Herculean effort” to reach its target of clean power by 2030.

Since coming into office, Labour has also moved quickly to remove a de facto ban on onshore wind in England and approve major solar farms.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband has said the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero will be “at the heart” of the new Labour government’s agenda as it seeks to position the UK as a leader in international climate action.

Energy sector says there is “no time to waste”

Speaking to the PA, Industry body Energy UK chief executive Dhara Vyas said the CCC report should act as a wake-up call to policymakers.

“From offshore wind to heat pump installation, the UK isn’t moving fast enough to ensure we reach our carbon budget targets,” Vyas said.

“The cost of inaction is clear. The government spent over £40 billion supporting households during the energy crisis.

“It proved to be essential but could have been avoided if we’d moved faster on building clean homegrown energy sources and improving the energy efficiency of homes and businesses.”

Vyas said there is “no time to waste” for the government to make decisions on issues such as increasing the budget for the next renewables auction and incentives for industrial electrification.

Recommended for you

Tags