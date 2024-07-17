Labour needs to reform AR process to drive future of offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Labour needs to reform AR process to drive future of offshore wind

We need to see an increase in the budget to try and get as many projects as possible through this year.
By Michael Behr
17/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by RMIGlobal offshore wind.

The new Labour Government will need to reform the current allocation round (AR) mechanism to drive the long-term future of offshore wind in the UK, a major developer has said.

Speaking to Energy Voice, managing director for EnBW Generation UK Damien Zachlod noted that time is running out for the UK to meet its offshore wind goals.

“No matter red or blue, the target is 50GW by 2030,” Zachlod said. “AR6 is pretty much the last auction that you can be sure will deliver projects for 2030.

“So, this year, and potentially some accelerated projects in AR7, if there’s another auction next year, these are very much the last chance saloon.”

He hailed Labour for setting aggressive offshore wind targets – quadrupling the current 15GW to 60GW by 2030. However, Zachlod called for additional measures to fund these ambitions.

© Supplied by EnBW
Damien Zachlod, managing director for EnBW Generation UK.

“We need to see an increase in the budget to try and get as many projects as possible through this year,” Zachlod said.

His comments echo a recent call from RWE to the new Labour Government to raise the budget for offshore wind projects.

Labour has previously said it is considering whether to increase the budget for AR6 after it assesses the applications it has received.

Beyond 2030

With less than six years left until 2030, Zachlod said that the UK Government also needs to start preparing to meet its longer-term clean energy needs.

“We strongly support planning reform, but planning reform for offshore wind will be for post-2030 projects,” he added. “We need clarity around what 2035 and 2040 look like.”

Pivotal to driving future offshore wind development are changes to the contracts for difference (CfD) auctions.

“The CfD has always been an auction set around getting the cheapest price possible for offshore wind,” Zachlod said.

“One of the impacts of this is developers have uncertainty in their timeline as they don’t know if they’re going to win the auction or not.

“That means that when engaging with the supply chain or going to the banks to borrow money, there’s always some question mark over your timeline.

“The current CfD regime has been very much around price discovery and driving down costs. We proved that we went too low with a AR4 and AR5,” he added.

Where AR4 saw projects struggle with the strike price levels, ultimately causing some developers to rebid into AR6, AR5 saw no developers bid their projects as they put off by the low price cap.

“I would say that means we have price discovery now,” Zachlod noted.

CfD refinements

“The CfD as a revenue stabilisation mechanism has unlocked a huge amount of capital ready to invest in offshore wind. That part of the CfD is still very effective,” Zachlod said.

But, he added, “to have an auction be successful, you need a loser, and if you have a loser, there’s offshore wind that’s not being deployed on the timeline that could have been deployed”.

He pointed to several refinements to the CfD mechanism that Labour could implement, such as a hurdle rate CFD. This uses a predefined price, where developers that can provide power at a that price receive an automatic CFD.

With multiple allocation rounds behind it, the UK Government can use that information to inform the hurdle rate.

“A hurdle rate CfD allow us to engage earlier and give supply chains earlier certainty,” Zachlod said.

In addition, he suggested adding more delivery years in the CfD auction.

© BP
Factsheet for BP-EnBW Morven wind farm, secured as part of ScotWind

“Rather than needing to have a grid connection and consent, there’s what’s called a forward CfD – you get your CfD earlier in the development process, so the government understands it will award some CfDs that might not come, but it’s a different way of splitting the risk.

The UK Government has previously floated Sustainable Industry Rewards (SIRs) as a potential reform to the CfD mechanism. These aim to look beyond prices when allocating CfDs, accounting for factors like using UK-based supply chains and sustainability concerns.

“The long and short of it is that SIRs come at the end of the process after all of that risk,” Zachlod said. “If you’re in the supply chain, you don’t have time to get planning for your new factory, build your new factory and ramp up your new factory. There isn’t time because the delivery year is quite close at that point.

I would say, let’s try and get a coherent industrial plan, which has medium term targets 2035-2040 to give a scale of what will come.”

